Will Smith, the Pope and the roscón de Reyes were the most controversial trills

The supposed visit of a Hollywood actor to Pastaza, the birth rate on the planet and the tradition of the roscón de Reyes. This is the top three of the trends in social networks.

What happens in the networks It does not remain alone in the networks: it bounces, it explodes, it causes a buzz and it becomes a trend.

This week Will Smith, The Pope and even the roscón de Reyes they became the trinity of controversy in Ecuador and stirred the hornet’s nest.

So it is and we go in parts.

1. Will Smith and ayahuasca

Several trills turned social networks upside down, referring to an alleged visit of the famous Will Smith to the Ecuadorian Amazon, specifically to Pastaza, to get a spiritual healing with ayahuasca, medicinal plant of the area.

So far, the episode it does not happen to be a rumor among Internet users, but they they already welcomed him with music and dance included:

And despite the visit not being confirmed, Internet users were happy and spoke out in favor of having as a guest the charismatic ‘Prince of rap’ to help increase tourism.

This type of news should have good publicity, this increases tourism Not a royal wedding #Will Smith #Pastaza pic.twitter.com/jISU0IXkZR – Yelitza Castillo (@CastilloYelit) January 5, 2022

The memes were not lacking, to start the year in a good mood. Netizens played with the image of Will Smith in Macas and even in Zamora. What a way to fantasize about Internet users …

Today there were rumors that Will Smith was in Macas for some supposed photos. Well I think this has already gotten out of control. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ia12dCYtyE – Bero Larreátegui (@ Berolar7) January 7, 2022

2. Statements of the Pope

Pope Francis also became a trend after issuing statements about society, family and pets.

“Today we see a form of selfishness. We see that some do not want to have children. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but instead they have dogs and cats that occupy that place “, said the Pontiff during the first general audience of the year at the Vatican.

And he urged the institutions to provide facilities for adoption.

For the first time I agree with Pope Francis. The low birth rate is a problem that will greatly affect society in the medium-long term in many countries. – EMPIRE (@IMPERIOFCB) January 6, 2022

In networks there were several responses, of different depth. Some in favor and others preferred to upload photos with their pets, activating the ‘challenge’: “photo of your son greeting Pope Francis”.

The Argentine writer Claudia Pineiro uploaded the following trill, announcing how this challenge went viral on Instagram. Although by this time it is already viral on Facebook and Twitter as well.

In IG there is a challenger that lets you upload the photo of “your son” greeting Pope Francis. Here goes mine over here without a challenger. pic.twitter.com/OpRkpsYTYB – Claudia Piñeiro 💚 🧡 (@claudiapineiro) January 7, 2022

3. The Roscón de Reyes

At this time, buying or preparing the traditional roscón de Reyes sets the trend in the networks. It is as if all Internet users had agreed to share recipes and flavors.

Here is a dialogue about the tradition of this royal sandwich: the Internet user ‘Lamasacruda‘He doubts that his ancestors had news of this cake, whose origin dates back to the second century BC when they were celebrated ‘The Saturnalia’, pagan celebration in honor of Saturn, the god of crops.

The roscón is rich and the tradition is beautiful, but if it has been rare to see pages of Ecuadorian gastronomy, ask: what is the traditional recipe that they prepare at home for the roscón? I’m sure my grandmother never tasted a roscón de reyes, worse preparing it – lamasacruda (@lamasacruda) January 7, 2022

There is never a lack of skeptics and the countercurrent, as in the case of Esteban, who put face to face to compete for the roscón with a good Ecuadorian bolón (Of pork rinds?). Let the voting begin …

The Roscón de Reyes or a Bolón? – Esteban Ruales (@TSongForZula) January 6, 2022

Happy weekend, this was the top 3 of humor, controversy and good taste in networks. Until next time.