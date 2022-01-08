Why did Sylvester Stallone ever want ‘Rocky IV’ to be the last ‘Rocky’ movie?

The Rocky The franchise is a series that has stood the test of time. Sylvester Stallone brought Rocky Balboa to the big screen in 1976, and he’s still going strong in some ways. Lately, Michael B. Jordan has continued Rocky’s coveted legacy with his Creed Movie (yes. But there was a point where Stallone intended for the franchise to end for good with the fourth movie.

Rocky Balboa was supposed to die in ‘Rocky V’

Rocky v was the last the public saw of the Italian Stallion until he returned decades later in Rocky Balboa. But according to Rocky v director John Avildsen, Rocky originally wasn’t going to have any kind of comeback after the fifth movie. That’s because Stallone’s decorated character wasn’t supposed to live past this sequel.

