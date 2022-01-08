Why did Sylvester Stallone ever want ‘Rocky IV’ to be the last ‘Rocky’ movie?

The Rocky The franchise is a series that has stood the test of time. Sylvester Stallone brought Rocky Balboa to the big screen in 1976, and he’s still going strong in some ways. Lately, Michael B. Jordan has continued Rocky’s coveted legacy with his Creed Movie (yes. But there was a point where Stallone intended for the franchise to end for good with the fourth movie.

Rocky Balboa was supposed to die in ‘Rocky V’

Rocky v was the last the public saw of the Italian Stallion until he returned decades later in Rocky Balboa. But according to Rocky v director John Avildsen, Rocky originally wasn’t going to have any kind of comeback after the fifth movie. That’s because Stallone’s decorated character wasn’t supposed to live past this sequel.

“First of all, in five, Rocky was supposed to die,” Avildsen said according to CBS Philly. “At the end of the movie, he is on his way to the hospital, his head is in Adrian’s lap and he dies because he took a big beating from Tommy Gunn.”

Avildsen also had the consequences of Rocky’s death planned.

And in the last scene of the movie, Adrian comes out of the hospital and the world press got together because Rocky is a big problem and she announces that he’s dead, but as long as people believe in themselves, Rocky’s spirit will live on forever. Avildsen continued. “And when I read that I said, wow, what a great way to go out. What a beautiful ending! “

But studio interference made sure the ending never came to fruition.

“So we started shooting the movie and a couple of weeks after shooting, I got a call from the studio director and they said, ‘Oh, by the way, Rocky is not going to die. Batman doesn’t die, Superman, James Bond, these people don’t die, ‘”the director recalled.

This resulted in a sequel that even Sylvester Stallone doesn’t like very much.

Why Sylvester Stallone wanted ‘Rocky IV’ to be the last movie

Ironically, Rocky and his journey were also supposed to come to an end in the fourth Rocky movie too. Speaking to Interview magazine, the franchise star felt that rocky IV it was as great as the series could be. When asked how many more Rocky movies he saw himself tackle later IVStallone seemed emphatic in his response.

“Oh, this is for Rocky,” he said. “Because I don’t know where you are going after fighting Russia. You know what I mean? You have that clash of ideologies and you are faced with supposedly the best fighting machine ever built: a biochemically produced Soviet fighter. Where do you go after that? Everything that follows is anticlimactic. And I don’t think I can do better. If I can date four good ones Rocky movies, I’ve been very lucky ”.

Why did Sylvester Stallone agree to make ‘Creed’?

Creed is the first movie in the Rocky series that Stallone did not write. Stallone explained that it was the director, Ryan Coogler, who approached Stallone with a remake to continue the franchise.

“A young filmmaker came up to me and said, ‘I have this idea that Apollo Creed had an illegitimate child. This perfect guy didn’t always walk the road, ‘”Stallone said in the ellen show. “Now this child is born, Michael B. Jordan. And it just feels alienated. There is a hole in your heart. And he looks for the person who knew his father best ”.

But Coogler was not the only person who offered ideas for a Rocky continuation. Ironically, while speaking to Interview, Stallone revealed that people would recommend him. Rocky sequelae all the time.

“And then you know what? You listen to them and then an hour later, their attorney calls you and sues you, ”Stallone said.

Fortunately, Stallone felt that Coogler’s idea was good enough that he entrusted his franchise to the young filmmaker at the time.

