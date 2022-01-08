Why 2022 is the year everyone wants to go to the Moon

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Artistic installation "Museum of the Moon"by Luke Jerram, in London.

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

2022 is forecast to be a great year for lunar exploration.

This year we will see a lot of missions to the Moon, after a year in which there was not a single lunar landing.

NASA will launch its Artemis program and is sponsoring a series of missions to deliver equipment and supplies to the Moon, which will be used by future astronauts.

India, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates They will also launch lunar missions this year. And in addition to countries, several companies will also rush to reach the Earth’s satellite this 2022.

All of these missions will be unmanned spaceflight and, for the most part, lay the foundations for a sustainable human presence on the surface of the Moon in less than a decade.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker