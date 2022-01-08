Who is the new Palmeiras player they compared to Will Smith

Teams from different parts of the world are preparing for the following season and are looking to rearm themselves with a strong squad to face the next crosses and go as far as possible. That is why Palmeiras, champion of the last two Copa Libertadores, wants to continue at the top and announced a new addition in a curious way.

Verdao will have Jailson Siqueira, the 26-year-old midfielder from Dlian Pro in China, in their ranks and will now seek to shine in the strongest team in America. That is why after making the signing official, from the whole of São Paulo they decided to make an original presentation that caused a furor on social networks.

Siqueira, who began his career at Gremio, bears a curious resemblance to actor Will Smith and that is why they organized a welcome video inspired by the 1990 series The Prince of Rap. The satirical comedy stars the American actor and they sought to recreate it with the new player.

In the presentation, Jalison appears in a car and messages are seen with the same typeface used in the series and at the end he declares:“During the time when I was not playing I tried to stay in shape and I am physically well. It is very good to arrive at a giant club, with a wonderful structure and great players. I am eager to help, get to know my teammates better and be available. from Professor Abel “.

Those led by Abel Ferreira will not only have a midfielder similar to the winner of four Grammy awards but also champion of the Libertadores in 2017 with Gremio. In order to stay with his signing, they had to improve the offers of Portuguese Porto and Galatasaray, among others, who were interested in the former Turkish Fenerbahce midfielder.

The marathon of matches that Palmeiras will play in 2022

The greatest exponent of this marathon of encounters is, was and will be Palmeiras. Two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, he has already faced an endless number of games in 2021 and due to the achievements he will have to repeat in 2022. THe has a minimum of 62 matches in the next year, although the number will grow if he passes different instances.

The Verdao conquered America like last year for what comes from an unstoppable run in a football like the Brazilian that usually has matches at all times. On top of that, the presence of the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year shortens the times, but that does not mean that the Brazilian Football Confederation reduces the number of games.

Then, you will have the complex Paulista Championship ahead of you. During the first part of the year, the Brazilian teams do not compete in the Brasileirao but rather in the state tournaments and there Palmeiras will have to play at least 12 games. Yes reaches decisive moments, the number can be increased to 16.

Already in the second semester, the Brasileirao will seek to fight. The particularity of this tournament is that there are 20 teams, all against in a round-trip format as in Europe, although it is played in just six months. That overloads the calendar of the teams, which will have to play -Palmeiras included- 38 games in the second half of the year.

That’s not all, in the middle will also have the Brazil Cup, although much less demanding from the quantitative in minutes of play. If he is out in the first round, he will have added only two games, although if he reaches the final he will have 10 games ahead. There are five instances of two parties each.