Who is Rigoberta Bandini, feminist icon of transgressive music and performances

Paula Ribó, better known in the artistic world as Rigoberta Bandini, is a singer and Spanish dubbing actress who managed to give voice to ‘Caillou’ when she was only seven years old. He also voiced Dakota Fanning in the movie ‘I am Sam’ and actresses such as Emma Stone, Elle Fanning and Shailene Woodley, among others. At 31 years old, the one from Barcelona seeks to become the representative of our country in one of the most important song festivals, ‘Eurovision’.

In the musical field, the artist launched her career as a solo singer in 2019, although it was not until the beginning of the 2020 confinement that she grabbed the top positions in the main charts. His single ‘In Spain we call it loneliness’ became a true phenomenon on Spotify with more than 220,000 monthly reproductions. His hits include ‘Too Many Drugs’, ‘Perra’, ‘Ay mama’ or ‘A ver qué pasa’, a song that was part of an advertising campaign for a popular beer brand.

Such is her success that in 2021 Rigoberta Bandini was included in the list of the 100 most creative Spaniards according to ‘Forbes’ magazine within the art category. The singer shared this prestigious mention with other artists such as the photographer Carlota Guerrero, the painter Laura Cano or the poet Elvira Sastre.

Benidorm Fest

On December 10, Rigoberta Bandini announced that she was one of the fourteen selected to be part of the first edition of ‘Benidorm Fest’, a contest in which Spain is looking for its new representative for ‘Eurovision’ that will take place next month of may. The artist fights to become the winner with the song ‘Ay mama’ competing against Azúcar Moreno, Blanca Paloma, Gonzalo Hermida, Javiera Mena, Marta Sango, Tanxugueiras or Xeinn, among others.

Her transgressive performances do not leave anyone indifferent, which is why the Catalan is one of the great favorites by the public. And it is that the artist has become in a short time one of the most applauded Spanish singers and a whole feminist icon of music.