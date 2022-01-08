Who is Jennifer Garner? Famous actress Ben Affleck blamed for her alcoholism

A serious question Ben Affleck should ask himself is, “Why, if she was the bad guy, is she still shining and I’m not?” Well yes, recently the actor blamed Jennifer Garner for the addiction to alcohol she developed some time ago. She is a 49-year-old actress who began her career in 1995; he? Apparently “Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend.”

From 2005 to 2018 the couple shared a marriage that seemed to be quite solid; However, both decided to bring the marriage to an end; they both met on the tape Daredevil in 2004. After a year they decided to get married, together they have a daughter named Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.

Although they seemed to be a conventional Hollywood family, after ten years of marriage they chose to divorce; Unfortunately, the good conciliatory relationship that remained between them was fractured when Affleck blamed Garner for his addictions.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped. I felt like I couldn’t leave for my kids, but I wasn’t happy, so I drank a bottle of whiskey until I fell asleep on the couch, but it turned out that wasn’t the way to go. solution “, said the actor last December 2021.

“If you think about it, it is a kind of slap to Jen and her children,” was the statement that a source close to the actress gave to the Touch Weekly medium.

But then … who is Jennifer Garner?

If you are a millennial surely you remember Jenna Rink in the movie As if I were 30; It is precisely Garner who gives life to this character who marked millions alongside Mark Ruffalo.

Jennifer has a Golden Globe, has been nominated 38 times for various awards and has seven other awards. His performance on the series Alias ​​earned him great recognition from the entertainment industry.

The actress was born on April 17, 1972 in Houston, Texas, she is a film and television producer, but she has also dedicated herself to social networks and to carry a very positive message for her followers.

In 1995 he began his career in New York in a theater company, in 1996 he made his debut in the series Zoya. She worked as a waitress for a while and in 2000 she had a great leap in her career with various series and films that were popular with the public.