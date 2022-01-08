Who are the favorites to win at the 2022 Golden Globes

Millennium Digital

The Golden Globes will be the first award of 2022 and all eyes are on them because they are only a preview to what we could see at the Oscars ceremony. Although for now it is known that there will be no public or press in the Golden Globes 2022, many already have their pools.

It was in December 2021 that the Golden Globes announced the nominees of the 79th installment where they will recognize the best of film and television, so there are several famous people that could be recognized. Next, we leave you with some of those who could win a prize this January 9.

Lady Gaga

Although she began her career as a singer, Lady Gaga has also ventured into film. His last movie House of gucci, in which she played Patrizia Reggiani, the person responsible for the death of Maurizio Gucci, has led her to be nominated for best actress in a drama.

Will Smith

Will Smith is one of the big favorites to win a Golden Globe after his performance in King richard where he plays the strict father of sisters and successful tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Lee Jung-jae

As for television actors, the Korean Lee Jung-jae seeks to take home a Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series after playing the protagonist of The squid game.

The Power of the dog

Speaking of movies, The Power of the dog, which is on Netflix, She is one of the most nominated for which she has several opportunities to win an award at the ceremony. This film was nominated for Best Drama Film, a category in which it competes with Dune Y CODA, production in which Eugenio Derbez participates.

The Squid Game

As for television, the Golden Globes nominated The squid game, series that since its premiere caused a sensation. In these awards, the Korean production is in search of winning for Best Drama Series. In this category there are also titles such as Lupine Y Succession.

Pjg