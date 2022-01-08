WhatsApp: So you can turn off the application without having to disconnect the internet from your phone

If you want to save data, so you can turn off the WhatsApp application without having to disconnect the internet from your phone. This is also in order to go unnoticed in the green phone app.

It should be noted that this trick can be performed on Android and iOS system. Millions of people communicate with their family and friends through the application of the WhatsApp, where they also receive calls and messages.

However, this situation could be exhausting for those who want to have a few minutes of peace and quiet. To solve this problem there is a secret trick to deactivate the application without the need to disconnect the internet from your phone.

Do youHow disable WhatsApp without the need to disconnect the internet from your phone?

The trick to deactivate your WhatsApp without the need to disconnect the internet from your phoneIt would be to directly disconnect the Wi-Fi, or simply deactivate the mobile data; in this way the messages from the green phone application would not arrive.

But these tricks above will make your phone do not have internet in general, you will not be able to check your mail, view social networks or use another application.

But if you are one of the people who does not want to hear notifications from your WhatsApp, the option would be to mute the chats, individual and group. But this task can be somewhat tedious, as it will not prevent notifications from reappearing when someone we mute writes to them again.

These are the steps to disable the WhatsAppThanks to this simple method, we will be able to continue using Wi-Fi or mobile data without any problem, but no message will be received from said application.

In addition, those who have written will not know if the message has been received.

For this trick you will not need to install any third-party application on the phone or anything like that, since it is a function that we can apply with the help of the Android operating system, you just have to follow these steps.

Enter phone settings

Select the option that says “Applications”

Now you must open a new window with details of the application: you must press the button that says “Stop” or “Force Stop”

A notice will appear stating that WhatsApp it will stop working if you activate the force stop alternative, so you will have to confirm the action

Then simply click on “Accept” and voila, you will stop receiving messages.

AC