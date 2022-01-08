WhatsApp: how to change the font in your application messages? | Technology

It is no secret that WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used instant messaging application in ios Y Android, owns several secret tricks that most people are unaware of. One of these methods allows users to change the typography in their conversations they have with their friends, family, co-workers, etc. Do you want to find out? If the answer is yes, then you should check this post.

The best of this trick is that, unlike many others, it does not need any external application that could put the security of our profile or the smartphone itself at risk. You can even use it both in the version of Android as in that of iPhone by WhatsApp.

Everything will depend on an external platform that allows us to modify our text to convert it to the style we want. It has many options for all tastes and using it will not take you a second. In addition, you can do it from your phone or from a computer, although we recommend the second option for greater comfort.

The only requirement is that you will need to resort to a browser Anyone, although we recommend a modern one such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox or Brave itself.

How to change the font in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web

Follow these simple steps to change the font style in your chats:

Go to any web browser (from your PC or smartphone) and visit: https://qaz.wtf/u/convert.cgi

This is the portal of the Unicode text converter . There you will see a small box to enter text

Write the message you like and then click on the button Show

You will see your message in different fonts

Choose the one you like the most and then select it to copy it

Go to WhatsApp or WhatsApp Web, paste your message and voila, you can surprise your contact with a different type of font.

Remember that you must repeat the steps for each message you want to send, although there is a way to do it more quickly through the application Fonts (which adds fonts to the keyboard) that you can download at these links:

WhatsApp tricks

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a WhatsApp conversation with very important photos and videos, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The secret trick, which few people know about, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the instant messaging application. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a secret WhatsApp trick, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online’ and the ‘writing’ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic secret trick of WhatsApp, which will allow you to be ‘invisible’, then do not hesitate to review the following video, which soon became a trend on social networks, especially on YouTube.

Bold, italic, and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application allows you to bold, italicize and underline certain texts, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way that the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only for Android users, but also for iPhone users. If you want to know how to bold, italicize or underline, then watch the following video.

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is an instant messaging app used to share photos, videos or make video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a YouTube user, we will be able to place our favorite songs in the WhatsApp statuses. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become an essential app for anyone, both in the work and personal environment, forcing many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the mobile phone market is currently dominated by Dual SIM phones. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can resort to a trick that is quite simple.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp every day to communicate with friends and co-workers. That is why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this problem, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone – where we are limited to opening a single account – on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

WhatsApp: so you can send giant emojis in your conversations

Unlike stickers, WhatsApp emojis are smaller and come pre-installed with the instant messaging application. You may not know it, but there is a method that allows you to enlarge them and use them in your chats. Do you want to know?

This secret trick is available to all users, no matter if they have an Android or iPhone phone. If you want to try it to surprise your friends, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

How to activate the ‘dark mode’?

The ‘dark mode‘of WhatsApp changes the green color that characterizes the instant messaging application and replaces it with a black, this to protect the view of users who chat at night with their friends, family, co-workers, etc.

If you want to use the ‘dark mode‘of WhatsApp, then we recommend you apply the following secret trick that has just been shared on YouTube and that thousands of people are already using with very satisfactory results.

WhatsApp receives the function to add contacts with QR code on Android phones

Through the WABetaInfo portal, it was announced that WhatsApp would receive the new function that allows users to add contacts through a QR code. This long-awaited feature was only available in the iOS beta. However, a recent report indicates that it can also be used on Android phones.

WhatsApp had recently enabled QR code support in the latest iOS beta updates on TestFlight and this Friday WhatsApp is officially rolling out the feature for all Android beta testers.

How to convert WhatsApp audios into text messages

Thousands of users have been surprised to learn that there is a secret method that allows us to convert the audios sent to WhatsApp into text messages. This great trick can be of great help to us when we are in class or in a work meeting and we cannot reproduce the voice notes that come to us.

For those users who want to know the content of voice messages without having to listen to them. We explain the incredible trick that you must apply to transcribe to text what they have sent us to WhatsApp in a simple and free way.