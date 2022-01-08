WhatsApp Azul: WhatsApp Plus 2022: How to update to version 18.90.0 and what are the improvements to the APK

WhatsApp is an application used by more than two billion users around the world to communicate with close people in their daily lives, a good number of users have chosen to use WhatsApp Plus APK what’s wrong with it more functions, which makes it more complete, and allows you to customize it.

What is WhatsApp Plus and what are the differences with WhatsApp?

The WhatsApp Plus APK version It has more features than the WhatsApp version of Facebook. It allows activating airplane mode, sending content with a maximum size of 50 MB (for 16 MB of the original version), activating dark mode, deactivating read receipts and choosing which contacts can see the read confirmation, schedule messages, have a greater number of emojis, allows you to determine an automatic message, notifies when a contact is connected, allows you to choose the color, font. The above are certain functions, which the original version of WhatsApp from Facebook does not have.

How and where to download the latest version of APK 18.90.0?

You can download the Latest version of APK 18.90.0 on one of these sites:

Once it has been downloaded, you have to install it.

It must be taken into account that to be installed properly, the original WhatsApp application with its components must be removed.

Once installed, you need to register your phone.

This way, WhatsApp Plus 18.90.0 can now be used.

What’s new in the latest WhatsApp Plus update?

One of the novelties is the creating a new filter for states, to create varied states and on a regular basis, in addition, some errors that the apk presented have been corrected.

Is it safe to use this version of WhatsApp on Android system?

People who have tried this version of WhatsApp have reported thatAlthough it is an APK that is not downloaded from official application sites, it is safe.

There is no specific download page, but different sites created by users, so you are exposed to a virus.

There are other risks with not being an official application, for example, the account may be suspended and the phone locked.

