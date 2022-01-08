What sign is Megan Fox and what is her personality like?

Megan Fox was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States on May 16, 1986. She is an American actress, model. The protagonist of “Transformers” is the daughter of Darlene and Franklin Fox. Megan’s parents divorced when she was very young, and she and her sister were raised by her mother and adoptive father Tony Tonachio under the principles of the Protestant faith.

Fox He was born under the influence of the zodiac sign Taurus. This taurine, whose main feature is attraction, beauty and creativity. Thus, it is in the nature of the American artist to be an excellent entertainer and artist.

Another characteristic of his personality is being faithful, and sometimes too much, and he does not like sudden changes that would ruin the life that he has created with dedication. Work at home is a very important thing to Megan fox, just like family values, for which he will do everything.

Astral chart: Fox He has the Sun and Mercury in the tenth house, which is a clear indication of professional and social brilliance, especially if we take into account that the Sun is the ruler of his Leo Ascendant. Mars, in his sixth house, contributes to that success and adds passion for his work, where he will be able to work tirelessly.

Source: Instagram Megan Fox

The astral chart of the Machine Gun Kelly couple is very curious, because we are talking about a solar and lunar person at the same time. Both the Sun and the Moon are very powerful in your horoscope, and this is a great quirk. This is because the Sun is ruler of Leo, its Ascendant, but also the brunette was born with the Moon in Leo and at home one. A mixture that gives her great femininity and power to become the center of attention, but also with an interesting masculine part. The trine aspect of Neptune to its Midheaven is very positive for developing your profession or any artistic activity.