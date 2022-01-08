What sign is Megan Fox and what is her personality like?

Megan Fox was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States on May 16, 1986. She is an American actress, model. The protagonist of “Transformers” is the daughter of Darlene and Franklin Fox. Megan’s parents divorced when she was very young, and she and her sister were raised by her mother and adoptive father Tony Tonachio under the principles of the Protestant faith.

Fox He was born under the influence of the zodiac sign Taurus. This taurine, whose main feature is attraction, beauty and creativity. Thus, it is in the nature of the American artist to be an excellent entertainer and artist.

