What is Broncho Vaxom, a medicine that inhibits COVID and what is its PRICE in Mexico?

When it seemed that the pandemic was being controlled and finally this 2022 would be the year in which it could return to normality, currently a fourth wave of infections is being experienced around the world so there is an alert present, however, now it has been revealed a possible option that can prevent the coronavirus, it is the Broncho Vaxom medicine, and before this we tell you why it is considered that it inhibits the Covid-19, in addition to what is your price in Mexico.

Faced with the crisis of the increase in infections in recent weeks in all parts of the world, a group of scientists from the University of Arizona and Tucson discovered that a drug that is commonly sold in pharmacies is highly against it. Covid-19.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker