What are the best superhero movies? Here we tell you!

Surveys in the United States and England. Virtual voting and critics’ comments. With these tools, the 3 best superhero movies of all time were detected.

All three occupy the same seat of honorThey just correspond to different times. They all tell epic stories and were box office hits. Even the Oscars recognized some of his qualities.

Superman, 1978, it is part of this trilogy. Starring Christopher Reeve, it featured a performance by Marlon Brando and a libretto by Mario Puzzo, the same screenwriter for The Godfather. He won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for showing on screen “that a man could fly.”

Batman: The Dark Knight, 2008, also share this achievement. The film featured Christian Bale as the lead and Heath Ledger as the unforgettable Joker, a role that earned him a posthumous Oscar for his brilliant performance. In addition, it took the statuette for Best Sound Editing.

Black Panther, 2018, it also qualifies as one of the best films of the genre. It won 3 Oscars, both for its soundtrack, costume design, and production design. Chadwick Boseman was the protagonist of this production.

Now you know, 3 Critically Acclaimed Superhero Movie Choices and considered among the best in the history of cinema.