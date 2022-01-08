Wes Anderson is already working on a new project with Benedict Cumberbatch

Everything seems to indicate that Wes will not take a break, because a new feature film has just been announced that he is already working on and will soon go into production. Is about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, an adaptation of one of the classic tales of Roald dahl.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in “The 39 Steps,” a Netflix series based on a Hitchcock movie Benedict Cumberbatch will star in “The 39 Steps,” a Netflix series based on a Hitchcock movie.

The story, inspired by real and fictional events, centers on Henry Sugar, a man who steals a book that teaches how to see through objects and what to predict the future. This sets off a series of misadventures that involve evading the mob, working with a Hollywood makeup artist to create new identities, and establishing orphanages around the world.

Unlike his previous films, for this new installment the director will use renowned actors, but with whom he has not previously collaborated. According to The Hollywood Reporter site, the new film will feature performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben kingsley, Dev patel Y Ralph fiennes. Although the latter worked with the director on The Grand Budapest Hotel, the rest of the cast will be working with Wes for the first time.

image.png

Likewise, it is not entirely clear who each of them will play, but it is known that Cumberbatch to play Henry Sugar, but it will also give life to multiple roles within the story. The script was written by Anderson and filming is scheduled to begin this month in the UK.

Another of the peculiarities of this new project is that its premiere will be through NetflixAs the platform acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, which includes the rights to the author’s stories. It should be remembered that previously, Wes Anderson brought to the screen the adaptation of Fantastic Mr. Fox, the stop-motion film released in 2009, which is also based on one of Dahl’s stories.

image.png

Some months ago it was announced that Anderson would work at Asteroid city, a film about which little is known but which presumably would narrate a love story that takes place in Europe. As you might expect, its cast is highly ambitious and has big names, including: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Brian Cranston, to name a few. And of course, his regular collaborators: Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman. At the moment, neither of the two films mentioned above has a release date, but it is estimated that Asteroid city It could arrive in 2022.