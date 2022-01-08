“We Got Hot”: Rihanna Announced Major Expansion At Savage X Fenty

U.S-. Rihanna woke up her fans with a special and very significant surprise for her, and that is that the artist finally found the formula she was looking for so much to bring the experience Savage X Fenty to the next level. The singer announced that she will open storefronts for her lingerie brand in five cities, with the first one set to open this month in Las Vegas.

“2022, we arrived HOT! We are about to bring you an entirely new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! ”He announced Rihanna through your account Twitter. “I can’t believe it’s really that moment, and I can’t wait for you to have this irl experience…”, she added excitedly before listing the cities where the stores will be available.

After the launch of the store Las Vegas, additional stores are anticipated to open in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC in early 2022. “After the brand’s incredible growth since its launch in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step in delivering a more complete expression of the brand to consumers in key markets ”, shared Savage X Fenty it’s a statement.

In February of last year the brand with inclusion of gender and size of Rihanna was valued at a billion dollars, days after announcing that she and the French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton decided to put plans for a ready-to-wear Fenty label on hold while continuing to focus on growing the Savage line.

Also, in August Rihanna became the richest female artist in the world, when Forbes reported that his net worth was estimated at $ 1.7 billion, largely thanks to his 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which he launched in 2017. “It wouldn’t seem possible. But I also know that there is nothing that is impossible with God. Listen, I still pinch myself where I am every day, ”said the singer about it.