Volkswagen launches ID.Buzz, the new electric combi- Uno TV

Volkswagen launches ID.Buzz, the new electric combi. Photo: Reuters

The arrival of a futuristic model of the bus is closer than ever. Is about ID.Buzz a van goes with which Volkswagen aims to win over drivers in the world who miss this striking vehicle, with the particularity that it will now be electric.

Volkswagen does not plan to build the ID.Buzz in its American factory of Chattanooga. However, reaching Mexico, ID.Buzz It is sure to shake the lovers of the automotive industry as did the vochito, a unit that captivated Mexicans for several years.

The chief executive of Volkswagen, Herbert diess, tweeted last Thursday: “The legend returns on 03/09/22!” The tweet contained a sketch of the profile of the ID.Buzz van.

Thus, Volkswagen will show a production version of its long-awaited ID.Buzz what would be the electric reincarnation of the beloved bus next March 9, a vehicle unit that plans to launch in U.S at the end of 2023, the German company reported last Friday.

The ID.Buzz It is one of the “most anticipated and most advertised” models of the brand Volkswagen since the company launched its new Beetle in the late 90s, he said Scott keogh, chief of operations of Volkswagen in North America during a media conference.

Volkswagen has shown a series of prototypes of the new bus in the last decade, but those earlier show vans – the Budd.E and the Bulli– never made it to production, much to the frustration of fans of the vehicle.

Keogh said a three-row version of the ID.Buzz will be launched in the United States, where bus original became an icon of the counterculture. It may start to be sold in late 2023 or early 2024. In addition, Volkswagen will launch a two-row version in Europe.

“You have to get to 100,000 units before you can find it,” Keogh said. On the other hand, Volkswagen will increase the production of your Electric SUV ID.4 in your factory Chattanooga this year.