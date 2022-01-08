Versus / Did Sergio Otálvaro anticipate that he will continue to play at Olimpia?

Paraguayan Soccer 7 Jan 10:36 The coffee side, Sergio Otálvaro, who days ago took out some dirty laundry in the sun after his imminent departure from Olimpia, would finally continue to wear the striped shirt in 2022. The 35-year-old soccer player, who is in Colombia enjoying his family and training on his own, posted a video on his Instagram story hinting that he will return to Para Uno. Although he had said that he did not accept the salary cut and that his cycle in Olympia was closed, “Checho” shot a video of the Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. entering a place in an extravagant way to then take some flowers from a suitcase and start to throw them into the air. “Me, going back to work after saying that I was going to resign,” is the accompanying text. In another video, published hours later, Otálvaro is shown training at full capacity. “The one brought by the Magi, here I come,” he announced. The “Checho” landed in Olimpia in June 2017 and since then he has contributed a lot to the fringed institution, with which he registers 7 titles; 5 League championships, a Paraguay Cup and a Paraguayan Super Cup. Are you returning to Para Uno? Sergio Otálvaro, who had taken out some “dirty laundry” days ago and acknowledged that he did not accept the salary cut that Olimpia proposed, published this video on his Instagram story. Everything indicates that he will continue to wear the fringe. pic.twitter.com/j2b2q0jEDe – Carlos Martínez (@chacomargo) January 7, 2022 Comments Latest videos

Paraguayan Soccer 7 Jan 09:35 The Cerro Porteño club continues with the restructuring of its squad after the departure of some important players in the offensive zone. In the last hours the possibility of the return of a former champion with the institution was revived. The journalist from Grupo Nación, Rubén Sosa, assured that Libertad’s forward, Alfio Oviedo, is very close to returning to Barrio Obrero. In the 2021 season he was a great protagonist in Guaraní, a team that fought with the Cyclone for the title of the Clausura tournament until the last date. “The negotiations for Alfio Oviedo to wear the Barça shirt again are very advanced. It is a matter of hours before it becomes official,” said the communicator. During his time at Cerro Porteño, Alfio Oviedo conquered the Clausura 2017 tournament being the second scorer of the Cyclone in the contest; he scored 8 goals in 19 games played. In the Barça team he played 48 games and registered 13 sacred cries between 2017 and 2018, not counting the Paraguay Cup. The 26-year-old attacker comes from scoring 6 goals in 16 games in the second semester with Guaraní, a club that could no longer count on his services for not respecting a gentleman’s agreement with Libertad, owner of the forward’s pass; made him play against the Cabbage. Negotiations are well under way for Alfio Oviedo to wear the Barça shirt again! It is a matter of hours before it becomes official.@ Universe970py @SomosVersusPY pic.twitter.com/r9830O9Q8U – Rubén Sosa. (@RubenDSosa) January 7, 2022 Comments