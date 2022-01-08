Versus / Could Muñoz and Carrizo finally continue in Cerro?

Paraguayan Soccer 7 Jan 11:16 Cerro Porteño officially begins this Friday the 7th with the preseason tasks, after the corresponding medical studies and swabs carried out by the summoned players. When the 2021 season ended, the foreigners, Rodrigo Muñoz and Federico Carrizo ended their respective contracts with the Cyclone and both had already said goodbye to Barrio Obrero in conversation with various media, but apparently things could be reversed. In the case of Muñoz, he has not yet signed for any club for this year and from Azulgrana they want a new talk with the 39-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper to extend the continuity for one more season. The case of “Pachi” Carrizo is not completely closed. Cerro made a formal proposal to the Argentine forward, who must respond in the next few days. From the Cyclone they assure that they could continue. Both Francisco Arce and the vice president of the club, Juan José Zapag, left open the possibility that both players can continue and it could apparently be confirmed in the next few hours. Comments Latest videos

Paraguayan Soccer 7 Jan 10:36 The coffee side, Sergio Otálvaro, who days ago took out some dirty laundry in the sun after his imminent departure from Olimpia, would finally continue to wear the striped shirt in 2022. The 35-year-old footballer, who is in Colombia enjoying his family and training on his own, posted a video on his Instagram story hinting that he will return to Para Uno. Although he had said that he did not accept the salary cut and that his cycle in Olympia was closed, "Checho" shot a video of the Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. entering a place in an extravagant way to then take some flowers from a suitcase and start to throw them into the air. "Me, going back to work after saying that I was going to resign," is the accompanying text. In another video, published hours later, Otálvaro is shown training at full capacity. "The one brought by the Magi, here I come," he announced. The "Checho" landed in Olimpia in June 2017 and since then he has contributed a lot to the fringed institution, with which he registers 7 titles; 5 League championships, a Paraguay Cup and a Paraguayan Super Cup. Are you returning to Para Uno? Sergio Otálvaro, who had taken out some "dirty laundry" days ago and acknowledged that he did not accept the salary cut that Olimpia proposed, published this video on his Instagram story. Everything indicates that he will continue to wear the fringe. pic.twitter.com/j2b2q0jEDe – Carlos Martínez (@chacomargo) January 7, 2022