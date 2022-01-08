US rate hike leaves Wall Street down after first week of 2021

Reuters.- Wall Street ended the first week of 2022 with daily and weekly losses, as investors were concerned about the looming interest rate hikes in the United States and the news about the omicron variant.

Ultimately, Wall Street closed lower at this weekly close, and the latest US jobs report underscores the concerns of investors that the Federal Reserve aggressively increases the cost of credit to combat inflation.

Data released this afternoon by the Labor Department showed the labor market was at or near its peak employment level, although nonfarm payrolls rose much less than expected in December amid a shortage of workers.

Wall Street concerned about rising credit

On Wednesday, Minutes from the Fed’s December meeting indicated that the central bank may have to raise interest rates earlier than expected, amid a “very tight” labor market and constant inflation.

Consumer discretionary and technology sectors led the way down the S&P 500 for the day, while finance and banking extended their recent gains.

According to preliminary closing data, the S&P 500 lost 19 points, or 0.42%, to 4,676.51 units, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 146.29 points, or 0.98%, to 14,934.57 units. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.27 points, or 0.02%, to 36,228.20 units.

The surge in cases in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus also sent investors nervous this week.

The GameStop Corp “meme” action escalated after the video game retailer said it is launching a division to develop a market for non-fungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships.

