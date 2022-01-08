US employment and local inflation data push peso and stock market up

Reuters.- The peso and the stock market gained this afternoon after local inflation data that encouraged a new hike in the key rate next month, in a market attentive to Covid-19 and the US economy, which generated less than half of the jobs expected for December.

The peso was trading at 20.36 per dollar near the close of the session, with a gain of 0.63% compared to 20.49 of the Reuters reference price the day before. The coin posted its sixth consecutive week with gains, up 0.63%.

The dollar suffered its worst daily percentage drop in six weeks on the day after a December employment report that fell short of expectations, benefiting the peso.

Nonetheless, the underlying data for the report appeared stronger as the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, versus a forecast of 4.1%, and would keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at its March meeting.

The dollar closed at 20.36 pesos per unit

The local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index advanced 0.28% to 53,202.11 points with a volume of 104.2 million securities traded. The market, which at times in the session also operated in negative territory, interrupted a five-week streak with gains.

In Mexico, year-on-year inflation was 7.36% in December, well above the central bank’s target and at its highest year-end level since 2000. Analysts expected it to accelerate to 7.51% from 7.37% in November.

In the United States, employment figures disappointed again in December and they continue to show a moderate recovery at the end of 2021, according to analysts from the financial group Intercam. Nonetheless, the underlying data in the report appeared stronger and would keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates at its March meeting.

In the debt market, the yield of the 10-year bond operated at 7.81%, while the 20-year rate, did so at 8.10%.

