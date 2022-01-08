TV to get excited in 2022

Regardless of what the new year brings you, there is something positive you can count on and hopefully not your Covid: New TV quick test.

While not everything here has a release date set just yet, here’s a look at what we anticipate some of the notable rookies will be and more.

The year 2021 was a give and take for shows based on real events. For every intellectual and emotional gift, like Hulu’s “Dopesick,” there was a “Hindrance: American Crime Story.” What does 2022 hold for television pulled from the headlines? Let’s take a closer look:

“Pam and Tommy” (February 2, Hulu) – The eight-episode series tells the story of how the sex tape of actress and model Pamela Anderson and Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was stolen and later sold without their consent. This week a new trailer was released.

“Inventing Anna” (February 11, Netflix) – Creator and producer Shonda Rhimes explores the story of the infamous convicted con artist Anna Sorokin, who posed as a wealthy German heiress.

“What’s Up With Pam” (March 8, NBC) – Renée Zellweger produces and stars in this serialized Dateline investigation into the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon) and the twists and turns that led to the conviction of Pam Hupp (Zellweger).

“The Dropout” (March 3, Hulu) – In this limited series, Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of Theranos, the failed blood testing startup. Holmes was convicted this week of four counts of defrauding investors.

“The First Lady” (Showtime) – Viola Davis. Michelle Pfeiffer. Gillian Anderson. Yes.

“Time to Win: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (March, HBO) – Magic Johnson may not be excited about this show, but a lot of people are. From Adam McKay (director of “The Big Short” and “Vice”), the show is about Johnson’s rise to legend status and Lakers owner Jerry Buss’s determination to build a basketball legacy.

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) – Sure, there’s been no shortage of Dahmer stories told over the years, but this one from Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, starring Evan Peters, promises to delve into aspects of this serial killer’s story that haven’t been explored before. , like white privilege. and the police incompetence that allowed Dahmer to escape the consequences for so long.

“Love and Death” (HBO Max) – This limited series by David E. Kelley tells the story of Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), a Texas housewife, parishioner and ax murderer.

Budget busters

To see the projects in which some executives open their piggy banks, I give it to Brian Lowry of CNN:

“In the streaming game, you get attention (and subscribers), or you die, which explains the reversal of ‘No guts, no glory’ in major fantasy series. While things are not certain, two are scheduled for this year. with the strongest pedigrees the medium can offer, which will only raise questions about whether they live up to expectations.

‘House of the Dragon’ (no release date, HBO) – Matt Smith (‘Doctor Who’, ‘The Crown’) is part of the set in this ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, set 200 years before the flagship series, based on George RR Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’ . The series follows a battle for power (what else?) During the Targaryen dynasty, so yes, there will be dragons and yes, there will be blood.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ (September 2, Amazon) – Like ‘House of the Dragon’, the Amazon series will be a prequel, set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ by JRR Tolkien. Plus, Amazon isn’t shy away from the fact that the show is going to be hugely expensive, with a reported budget of between $ 400 million and $ 500 million, and Amazon’s chief programming officer Jennifer Salke told the Hollywood Reporter the year. past: “This is a full season of a great world-building show. The number is a sexy headline or crazy headline that is fun to click, but [the budget] it’s really building the infrastructure that the whole series will sustain. ‘ Amazon also took the somewhat unusual step of announcing the premiere date 13 months in advance, to better build the pace of the show’s arrival. It remains to be seen if it will be the only series that governs the fall. “

Wonderful ambitions

Lowry also flies his geek flag in the preview of Marvel shows for Disney +:

“After a foursome of shows that began with ‘WandaVision’ and concluded less memorably with ‘Hawkeye,’ Disney has another series of shows coming to its streaming service. a second lesser-known level of comic book heroes, marking an expansion of their universe.

‘She Hulk’ – Tatiana Maslany (‘Orphan Black’) will only play two roles this time as the main character, who, in the comics, got her powers after a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. It’s not easy going green, but this might be the easiest sell for the Disney + marketing team.

‘Knight of the Moon’ – Basically Marvel’s response to Batman (though some fans wince at the comparison), Oscar Isaac will play the caped character, introduced as a villain in the 1970s. Having acquired powers on a trip to Egypt, he definitely has the coolest costume of the group.

‘Em. Wonderful’ – The teenage hero of this new series, a Pakistani-American played by Iman Vellani, will appear in the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel ‘The Marvels’ next year after being featured in this origin story. “

Television to be determined

Have you ever heard about a show and then thought to yourself, “Will I love this or will I hate it?” Here we go.

“How I Met Your Father” (January 18, Hulu) – I see my love for “How I Met Your Mother”, on which this show is based, in the same way that some women my age look at, for example, low-rise jeans: I enjoyed it at the time. But now I’m older, wiser, I enjoy taking deep breaths, and I realize my hip bones deserve better than being tattooed with an incredibly uncomfortable tan line. All of this to say that I’m not sure this formula has aged as well as jeans with a half-inch zip.

“Bel-Air” (February 13, Peacock) – According to the trailer, there may be nothing new in this reboot of the 90s Will Smith show, except in the context of “what the hell”. But I haven’t seen a filter so I am firmly on Camp Skeptical until more information is available.

“Halo” (Paramount Plus) – The trailer for this video game adaptation starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief looks long and expensive. So much so, I was wondering if this show is serving caviar for their first course and Pop-Tarts for dinner, if you know what I mean. But it was enough to keep me curious about this long-awaited project.

“A league of its own” (Amazon) – This series based on the beloved film has come a long way and does not have a release date yet, but I would be lying if I said that my heart does not count on its success. I love this movie so much that my dog ​​is named Dottie. Our family dressed in peach for Halloween. Please don’t screw this up Amazon.

These could be docu-seriously good

From “Framing Britney Spears” to “Cheer,” docuseries have been on a roll in recent years, with many managing to break through a crowded content field and grab people’s attention. Here are four that I anticipate doing exactly that.

“We need to talk about Cosby” (Jan. 30, Showtime) – W. Kamau Bell’s four-part docuseries explores the many layers of Bill Cosby’s rise and fall.

“Janet Jackson” (January 28, Lifetime / A & E) – The two-night documentary is billed as “the definitive story about Janet Jackson” and is sure to spark conversation when the star opens up about her private life in a way we’ve never seen before.

“The Kardashians” (Hulu) A vague trailer for this new Kardashians project was released on New Years Day and while it revealed very little, you can be sure this new family show that redefined reality for celebrities will not go unnoticed.

“The Secrets of Playboy” (January 24, A&E) – This 10-hour document goes deep into the walls of the Playboy empire because even the company that became famous for revealing it all still has some secrets.

More note selections

So many programs, so little time to think about clever subcategories. Here is the rest of the best possible:

“Someone Somewhere” (January 16, HBO Max) – Bridget Everett stars in this heartwarming comedy that seems to be full of feel-good messages and self-reflection – my favorite combination, after orange juice and Prosecco.

“The old man” (FX) – Production on this series was halted when Jeff Bridges battled cancer, but production resumed, as did anticipation of the drama about a former CIA agent who discovers he has unfinished business. Bridges are joined by John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat.

“The Plumbers of the White House” (HBO) – “Veep” executive producer David Mandel directs this five-part political miniseries in which Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson play Watergate masterminds G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt, who, as HBO puts it , “They accidentally overthrew the presidency they were attempting.” to protect.”

“The Afterparty” (January 28, Apple TV +) – Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the duo behind “The Lego Movie,” bring their keen sense of comedy to this comedy about a high school reunion turned deadly.

“The Golden Age” (January 24, HBO) – This Julian Fellowes series has been in the works for about a decade, so it has been appropriately saved for the last mention in our preview. Cynthia Nixon is once again on a show about women in New York City, only this time it’s set in the late 1800s and probably won’t feature Cosmos or a controversial scene from Peloton. Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski and Denée Benton also star.