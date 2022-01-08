Turmeric: this is the way to consume it to improve memory

Turmeric is a herbaceous plant used to flavor different gastronomic dishes, where its flavor, aroma and also a very particular color stand out, being essential in the preparation of stews and meats. In addition, it has different health benefits since it helps to combat the Alzheimer’s and enhances the memory, while counteracting depression and reducing pain caused by arthritis. While on the level of beauty, it improves the complexion and clears acne.

In this sense, the turmeric helps reduce the risk of losing your memory gradually, regardless of whether it is caused by aging, stress or lack of sleep. Among the usual treatments to enhance it and also to reduce the chances of suffering Alzheimer’s, specialists suggest maintaining good eating habits and also doing playful exercises to train the brain.

