Turmeric: this is the way to consume it to improve memory

Turmeric is a herbaceous plant used to flavor different gastronomic dishes, where its flavor, aroma and also a very particular color stand out, being essential in the preparation of stews and meats. In addition, it has different health benefits since it helps to combat the Alzheimer’s and enhances the memory, while counteracting depression and reducing pain caused by arthritis. While on the level of beauty, it improves the complexion and clears acne.

In this sense, the turmeric helps reduce the risk of losing your memory gradually, regardless of whether it is caused by aging, stress or lack of sleep. Among the usual treatments to enhance it and also to reduce the chances of suffering Alzheimer’s, specialists suggest maintaining good eating habits and also doing playful exercises to train the brain.

For experts from Harvard University, the turmeric is linked to cognitive health, as it is clear from the study called “Effects of turmeric in the disease of Alzheimer’s with behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, “where it was found that the symptoms of this disease were reduced after consuming 764 milligrams of turmeric for 12 weeks.

In addition, other research developed by scholars from the University of California, Los Angeles, determined that the consumption of the turmeric improves the memory by 28% and it also positively affects mood in people with loss of cognitive abilities due to age. Consequently, experts suggest consuming this herbaceous plant in stews, soups and smoothies, although there is also the possibility of ingesting it through infusions, combining it with black pepper, ginger and lemon.

Photo: Pixabay

Consequently, we tell you that to improve the memory and reduce the chances of suffering from Alzheimer’s, you should consume the turmeric in a very effective way for the body. With a cup of hot water, half a tablespoon of turmeric powder, a pinch of ground black pepper, ginger and a lemon wedge, you can prepare a simple and easy recipe. The seasoning should be incorporated into the boiling water, then add the ginger and then add the citrus. Finally, it should be sweetened to taste and drink the tea.