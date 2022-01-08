Tom Holland fulfills the dream of Walker, a boy who saved his sister from a dog attack

Tom holland he kept his promise to invite a boy to the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Bridger walker, who was six years old, made headlines last year after saving her sister from a dog attack.

The story, documented by Walker’s father, Robert, caught the attention of many stars in the world. Marvel Universe, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, who sent messages of praise to the boy for his heroic actions.

However, Holland also in response to his incredible act invited Walker on that occasion to the not yet released film of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That said, it was a few weeks ago Walker’s father shared images on his personal account of Instagram on the fantastic experience, which confirms that Holland “delivered” on his promise.

In a photo gallery, little Walker can be seen on set with Zendaya and Tom, dressed in full disguise the awe Spiderman. In a separate video, Holland holds Walker as they swing together on the well-known cables with which they do the spectacular pirouettes that appear in the film.

“Remember when @ tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could visit the set of Spider-man? He did it! ” Walker’s father wrote in the description of the video.

In addition to a long message that accompanied the gallery where he thanked all that these actors have made Walker and his family live in addition to considering him a true hero.

“When we first got to the set, I was a little concerned that once the ‘curtain went up’ the magic of the movies would be lost to the kids. But the opposite happened! ”He added.

Robert also said that the cast and crew “made our children feel like stars” and noted that Holland and Zendaya spoke to the children with “grace and kindness.”

He went on to thank the actor’s younger brother, Harry Holland, and the film’s production assistant who served as the family’s guide on the tour.

On the other hand, Walker’s health and the scars on his face are less and less noticeable and it is that after a year the boy fortunately is in excellent health and continues to share happily with his sister the beautiful moments that all the actors have given him. They have made living, especially Tom Holland, by giving him the incredible experience that many children have dreamed of.

