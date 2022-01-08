Tom Cruise and the curious anecdote of when he thought about being a priest

Tom Cruise is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood, but it is also one of the most controversial when it comes to religion, since it is one of the few that is part of the Church of Scientology, but before joining this cult he had a passage through Catholicism, the same as It almost made him a priest.

The anecdote of when the current film actor wanted to be part of the Catholic Church was revealed by New York Daily News in 2013, when they revealed the details of this story. According to the publication it was confirmed that Tom had entered a seminary to become a priest, but the story did not turn out as he expected.

The publication included statements from a childhood friend of Cruise, where confirmed that he was a person who had a lot of Catholic faith and that he spent a lot of time in the church when he was young, So at the time it didn’t seem unusual for Tom to decide to seek to join the church to become a priest.

The story at the seminary and why they took it out

Shane Dempier, childhood friend of the actor, explained that the two sought to become priests, so they entered the seminary at the same time to be able to follow the process to train as priests of the Catholic Church, but the dream ended earlier than expected.

As previously mentioned, Tom and his friend were expelled from the seminary, a situation that put an end to their intention to train as priests. It is said that the parents in charge of the school determined that it was best to expel them because they had stolen the alcohol from the priests.

Dempier confirmed that they had stolen the alcohol, but they had distributed it among all their friends, So the parents decided to send a letter to their mothers inviting them to leave the seminary, so they did not formally send them away, but invited them to leave.

Thanks to this situation, people can enjoy a great actor who has made them cry, laugh, get excited and set your heart racing with the “Mission Impossible” movies.