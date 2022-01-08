Tim Burton to direct an Addams Family series for Netflix starring Wednesday

MADRID, Feb 18 (CulturaOcio) –

Already in October 2020 it was revealed that Tim Burton was preparing an Addams Family series, fiction that would focus on the Wednesday’s character and his transition from adolescence to adulthood. After months of waiting, it has been confirmed that the director is already working on the production, which can be seen on Netflix.

This series of Wednesday Addams Teen will suppose the Burton’s debut as a television director in “an intriguing mystery production that follows Wednesday as student at Nevermore Academy“, has revealed the streaming platform. The streaming service has also published the first poster of the production, in which the silhouette of Wednesday playing the cello with a knife can be seen drawn.

Tim Burton is preparing a live action fiction starring a teenage Wednesday Addams. The director makes his debut in the world of series with this supernatural mystery set in the Nevermore Academy. pic.twitter.com/MHJigMV0eu – Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) February 17, 2021

Burton was already linked to a project of The Addams Family, a 3D stop-motion animated film that finally remained in the inkwell. Christina Ricci played Wednesday in live action movies The Addams Family (1991) and The Addams Family: The Tradition Continues (1993). Chloë Grace Moretz recently voiced the character in the animated film The Addams Family (2019).

At the moment it is unknown which actress will play the young woman in Burton’s series, a project with which a few months ago the Johnny Depp’s name, that has been left out of the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Animals sagas as a result of its controversial and media judicial confrontation with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The last job Burton’s is Dumbo, a live-action adaptation of the Disney classic starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. In addition to preparing the Wednesday series for Netflix, the filmmaker is working on Beetlejuice 2, sequel to the 1988 film headed by Michael Keaton.