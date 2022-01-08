Tigres News: Carlos Salcedo, wanted by Porto?

ANDn recent days, recent reports in the Portuguese press have said that Carlos Salcedo could reinforce Porto In the current transfer market, however, MARCA Claro could know that the ‘Titan’ would not leave the Tigres.

Charles Salcedo, 28-year-old central defender of the Tigres, will stay in San Nicolás de los Garza and you won’t meet Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona in Porto.

The Portuguese newspaper O’Jogo was one of the media that mentioned that the coach of the Dragons, Sergio Conceição, planned to strengthen the defense of his team looking to win the Primeira League and qualify for the round of 16 of the Europa League.

“Sérgio Conceição intends to hire a reinforcement for defense in this winter market and Carlos Salcedo is one of the names that FC Porto analyzes “, highlights the Portuguese media.

But Porto would not have been the only team to have set their sights on Titan Salcedo. According to the same O’Jogo report, the Palmeiras of Brazil would also be interested in Salcedo to the extent of offering three million dollars for him. As your future is defined, Carlos Salcedo recovers from Covid-19 to be able to rejoin Miguel Herrera’s team.

