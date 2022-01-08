Thor and Jane Foster armor leaked

After a good start, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to enter a year with many stories to tell. Spider-Man: No Way Home, beside Loki, laid the narrative foundations of the Multiverse, and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will keep the focus on this phenomenon. However, we must not take our eyes off another long-awaited feature film: Thor: Love and Thunder.

As the months go by, the anticipation for the new adventure of the God of the Throne will continue to grow. In fact, with the material that has been released this week, we are sure that the film will begin to attract a greater number of reflectors. And it is that on Reddit have leaked what Thor and Jane Foster will look like in Thor: Love and Thunder. They both look spectacular and, in the case of Christopher Hemsworth’s character, his armor is very different from what we were used to.

If you expected the character to keep that look grotesque that surprised so many, you can rest assured. The superhero got fit again and in Thor: Love and Thunder will show off a new armor. It stands out, above all, its blue color with gold details, while the cape is very similar to the one we saw in previous films. Remember that this it will be the last time we see the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what better way to say goodbye to him with a spectacular outfit.

Jane Foster will not be left behind. The heroine, who will be played again by Natalie Portman, he will be wearing armor that is inspired, to some extent, by the look of the comics. However, something that does not go unnoticed in the illustration is what he has in his left hand. Yes, it is the very Mjörlnir. Why? The character will take the iconic hammer to become the new Thor.

If the pandemic allows it, a panorama that is not fully guaranteed at this time, Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on July 22, 2022 exclusively in cinemas. However, before we can enjoy Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (May 5th).