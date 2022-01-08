This was the reunion of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet met again after the pandemic. The two became close friends since they rolled ‘Titanic’ and they had not seen each other for three years because of the pandemic.

Both actors during the filming of the film forged unbreakable bonds. Although more than 25 years have passed, the two continue to love, admire and be friends. According to Kate Winslet for the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’, They recently met in Los Angeles so they could see each other almost three years later.

«I couldn’t stop crying … I’ve known him for half a life! It’s not that I’m in New York or that he’s been to London and we’ve had a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up. We have not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we have missed because of Covid-19 “, explained the actress.

During the interview, Kate Winslet added more statements about the meeting. «He is my friend, a very close friend… We are united for life. He is the strongest actor at the moment. I think he’s more handsome than ever. And he feels, for me, the most settled, which is quite strange, given that many things are happening around him, “said the actress.

In addition, the interpreter nostalgically recalled that during the filming of ‘Titanic’ she turned 21 and Leonardo Di Caprio 22, and now today, they are both 46 and 47 years old, respectively.

Kate Winslet also commented on how they both felt about the impact ‘Titanic’ had around the world. “It was not pleasant for any of us, but we were all together. I guess I was raised to be thankful and just move on. I didn’t feel like I had the right to be miserable, and if I was miserable, I certainly wouldn’t have told a journalist, ”the actress commented.