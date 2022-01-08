This little tycoon could retire at 15 (IMAGES)

Despite her young age, the girl already manages two successful e-commerce projects, with no help other than her mother’s.

At just 10 years old, Australian Pixie Curtis owns and runs two successful businesses. Amazing? Well, it is that his business life began when he was two years old.

Last March, the girl opened a toy line she called Pixie’s Fidget. In 48 hours he had exhausted all the offer and in a month he won more than $ 200,000.

The red-haired girl from Sydney also manages the Pixie’s Bows hair accessories project for girls, which her mother, Roxy Jacenko, launched especially for her when she was two years old, and which she promotes through Instagram.

Roxy herself runs a PR company and influencer agency, as well as helping Pixie and her seven-year-old son Hunter with e-commerce projects.

Commenting on Pixie’s business in statements to news.com.au, the woman noted that she has both success, that his daughter could retire as early as five years.

“Our family joke has been that I will work until I am 100 and Pixie will will have retired at 15. I certainly know who is smarter, “said Jacenko.

Although the business is in full swing, Jacenko stresses that he would have no problem if Pixie opts to walk away and leave it in the future.

“Really, all a father can want is happiness and good health for his children, and I am no exception,” he said, congratulating himself that for now Pixie “is happy and is learning a lot“.

For now, Pixie’s plans include acquiring a luxurious sports car Lamborghini and a house by the beach, so even though you have every chance to get it, you will have to try harder for a little while.

A retail expert estimated in 2018 that Pixie’s Bows could ‘represent’ three million dollars a year, after the Myer department store chain agreed to market the company’s products.

The girl was seen on the covers of some media as early as 2014. At that time, she had more than 80,000 followers on Instagram and was becoming a fashion icon.

