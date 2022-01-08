This is why Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes will never show anything about their life as a couple or as parents

Ryan gosling He is one of the most embattled actors in the industry for his histrionic talent and charisma. He began his career as a child star in Mickey Mouse Club from Disney from 1993 to 1995, alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Since then, he has continued to climb to the top, gaining widespread recognition with tapes such as The Notebook, Drive, Crazy Stupid Love, La La Land although he has also ventured into film direction and production.

Despite the great popularity he has, he does not usually give details of his private life, much less his relationship with the actress Eva Mendes. They met on the set of the movie The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and since then they have been inseparable. Today they have two daughters: Esmeralda, 7, and Amanda, 5.

Perhaps his secrecy has been one of the keys to their solid relationship, or so the actor has shown it in some interviews. He has even claimed that his daughters have no idea that they have famous parents.

In a recent interview with British GQ magazine, Gosling talked about how the passage of time has felt, especially watching his daughters grow up. “It’s something I think about a lot now … they are growing so fast that I need to keep an eye on the clock like never before,” he said.

The protagonist of Drive he is so careful with them that he will do everything to avoid exposing them to the reflectors, even if that means that they still do not know what he does on the screen. Of course this has been tricky as it is all over the place. As he related, Emerald saw a scene from his father’s fight with Harrison Ford on the set of the movie Blade runner 2049 of 2017 and yelled “You’re winning!” half of the shot.

Gosling explained that his daughters are too young to see most of his hit movies, adding that it is difficult for them to understand what is real.

In the interview with GQ, the actor confessed to being worried about his daughters since the pandemic has dealt a serious blow to their social development. “Our daughters were at a difficult age not to be able to see other children and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best.”

For her part, Eva Mendes has revealed how she sets the boundaries between her privacy and professional life when it comes to giving details about her family. “I will speak of them, of course, with limits, but I will not publish photos of our daily life. And since my daughters are still very young and do not understand what it means to publish their image, I do not have their consent. And I will not publish their image until they are old enough to give me their consent. “

“As for Ryan and me, it works for us this way, keeping us private,” the actress wrote in a post.

In a 2015 interview with People, Gosling also spoke candidly about how is his life with Mendes and his two daughters. “It sounds so cliché, but I never knew that life could be so fun and so great,” he said. “It is heaven. It is like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels ”.