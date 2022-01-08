This is the spectacular mansion of more than 30 million euros that Tom Cruise cannot sell

Related news

Profitable deals in the real estate market are common in the world of real estate celebrities, which manage to double the price of some homes for the mere fact of having lived in them, as a cover letter. However, there are times when this speculation does not follow the ambitious plans devised by the famous. The actor Tom cruise (58 years old) continues without selling his spectacular mansion located in Telluride, Colorado, in the United States. The interpreter has been trying to get rid of this property for about seven years, without success to date. Now, Cruise has lowered the asking price of this mansion.

It is for sale for just over 33 million euros, since the price that can be checked on the real estate page Sotheby’s International Realty is $ 39.5 million. If one takes into account that the amount initially claimed by the famous actor when he hung up the ‘for sale’ sign exceeded 59 million dollars, the descent is more than remarkable.

An image of the exterior of Tom Cruise’s home in Colorado.

Sotheby’s International Realty

The truth is that Tom has been living in Europe for many years, where he has shot his latest films, and that is the main reason why he wants to get rid of some of his properties in the United States. Cruise is currently based in London. As reported by the media The Wall Street Journal, the house has 129.5 hectares and all kinds of amenities. In a constant mix of stone and wood, the property has seven rooms, a spa, a large library, nine bathrooms, a garage with capacity for three vehicles, an office and a special room for guests, with three separate rooms.

A great sports lover, Tom Cruise’s house features a large court, a motocross track and a trail, designed exclusively for hiking. The design of everything that is built there was supervised by the protagonist of Top gun when he remodeled the entire space in 1994. The mansion It is situated on a hillside, surrounded by a forest of poplars. It is located just minutes from downtown Telluride, a town of about 2,000, and borders a national forest on three sides.

One of the spacious and bright rooms that Cruise’s mansion has.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Eric Lavey, one of the real estate workers Sotheby’s, who is now in charge of the sale, has spoken in the last hours to the aforementioned media outlet, claiming that Tom Cruise spent several years designing the house in a classic mountain style., with wood-beamed ceilings, wood-paneled walls, and stone fireplaces. Lavey has also assured that the actor has not used the house in a long time and has argued that the market in Telluride has been reactivated in recent months as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, with many buyers moving from major cities in the United States.

Besides, andl land includes a large enclosed space that can used to play basketball or tennis, and even transformed into a tennis court hockey on ice. In addition, the specialized press has recalled that this farm was the scene of the photo session of Vanity fair in 2006 in which Cruise and his then wife Katie holmes (42) introduced their daughter to the world Suri, and where they spent their first few months as a new family that summer.

A pool in one of the rooms of Tom Cruise’s mansion.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Cruise’s ‘curse’

The ‘bad luck’ that the actor is having with the sale of this house is reminiscent of the one he had at the time Eva Longoria (46), who saw how he lost money on the sale of his mansion in Hollywood Hills, The one he bought from Cruise a long time ago. After more than two years on the market, the actress finally sold the impressive mansion she owned in the Hollywood Hills in 2020, one of the most luxurious areas of Los Angeles, and the transaction was not as the actress would have liked. At first, he put it up for sale for 12.9 million euros, a price close to some of the properties on these famous hills and with which, in addition, I wanted to earn some profit by putting a higher price than the one he paid Tom Cruise years ago for the same house, around 10.52 million euros.

However, the passage of time showed Eva Longoria that this was not going to be possible. Not only was he unable to make a profit or recoup his investment, but he ended up losing money by manage to sell it at the end of April 2020 for 7.6 million euros. The complex in question was a villa located on the top of the hill from one of the most exclusive areas of Los Ágeneles, with 180-degree views of the American city and great security and autonomy, ideal for stars such as Tom Cruise or Eva Longoria. Currently, Eva Longoria lives with her husband José Bastón (52) and their son in a stunning mansion in Beverly Hills, another luxurious area of ​​Los Angeles, which they bought at the end of 2017 for 13.5 million dollars (12.45 million euros).

[Más información: La ‘casa maldita’ de Shakira: sigue sin vender su mansión de Miami (con subida de precio incluida)]

Follow the topics that interest you