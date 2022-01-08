This is the new Renault Kwid 2023 for Latin America: Filtration

In addition to the photos of the updated Latin American Renault Kwid heading to the dealerships, we can already see the vehicle openly.

Just yesterday we showed the first Renault Kwid 2023 for Latin America, heading to dealerships in Brazil. Now, we find a couple of photos that fully unveil the renovated urban car of the French brand. Some will question this material, for its relevance or novelty. But one thing is clear: The Kwid is today one of the most popular cars in Colombia, and that makes it relevant.

Since its arrival in the country, this vehicle has become one of the best-sellers, especially due to its economy and because, ignoring the constant price increases, it continues to be one of the cheapest new cars you can buy in Colombia. In a couple of weeks, your update will be a reality.

We have already talked before the news you will have the Renault Kwid 2023 for Latin America. But in this case, we can see it much more clearly thanks to the images released on Instagram by the Brazilian journalist Andre Gessner, and which in turn, accompany these lines.

Renault Kwid 2023: the news

In the photograph you can see a Renault Kwid 2023 produced in Brazil for Latin America, Outsider version which, both there and in Colombia, is the most equipped of the range. Incidentally, is set in a blue color which will be a novelty for this car in the region.

The most obvious is the new front, arranged in two levels very fashionable imposed by cars like the Citroën C4 Cactus. At the top it has the daytime running lights, element so far absent in the Kwid, and in the lower part are the main lights, which depending on the version, may be of LED technology.

The grill is now much more showy and can have a chrome trim on the top, while the bumper adopts a wide bottom air inlet, added to a protector ‘ski plate’ in metallic gray. Another detail is the new wheels, still with three bolts but now in alloy, diamond and two-tone.

Likewise, also we can know the inside. In general terms, it is the same as the one we know today, but it has two novelties of which only one jumps out: the new multimedia touch screen of the system Easy link, with more connectivity options. The other, which is not seen in the photo, is the digital board which will now be standard on the Kwid.

Premiere in a few days

In addition to all this and according to Brazilian media reports, the Renault Kwid 2023 will have a 1.0 liter and 80 hp instead of the current 66 hp, and it will improve safety by including traction and stability controls as standard equipment. This will be the first ‘city car’ with these security elements in the region.

The debut of the revamped Kwid is planned for the second half of January in Brazil, maintaining the same versions of the current model. We believe that then, in that case, their arrival in Colombia could be in the second quarter of the year.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla. Source: Instagram @gessnermotors.



