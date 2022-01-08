this is the mobile you should buy

The Redmi Note 10 Pro arrives with one of Qualcomm’s gamers processors. Take advantage of the best games.

Xiaomi’s presentation pace exceeds any limit. Throughout the year dozens of new smartphones hit the market, which makes it quite difficult to choose one. We are aware that choosing a mobile is not an easy task, which is why we come to your aid.

Looking for a Xiaomi Redmi to play? If you are one of those who make the most of their devices with the best games, the Redmi Note 10 Pro may be the best purchase. You will find it on Amazon for 279 euros along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. We tell you why it is a good choice.

Get the most out of your favorite games

This Redmi arrives with a complete file, a large 120Hz AMOLED display and one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors. Screen and processor, two of the most important features when it comes to playing, comply.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.67 “Super AMOLED, FullHD + and 120 Hz screen

5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

The AMOLED panel of 6.67 inches, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz that incorporates the Redmi mobile offers a fast and very fluid experience. It is a good place to play, also a good place to enjoy your favorite series and movies.

In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip that has been thought for him gaming. You can take advantage of demanding games and your day-to-day applications will move without any problem. You will find it in versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, enough for you to work with several heavy apps at the same time.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro also has 4 rear cameras: we met with an impressive 108 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for the portrait mode and a 2 megapixel sensor for the black and white mode. On its front, a 16 megapixel camera so you can take the best selfies.

The battery of this Redmi reaches 5,020 mAh and incorporates a 33W fast charge, you will not be left without energy. The Chinese device also features a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, which will allow you to pay with applications such as Google Pay.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

