This is Mountains of Power, the new Pokémon GO event

Pokémon GO faces this Friday, January 7, the beginning of its new event, which is called ‘Mountains of Power’. It has started at 10:00 (local time) and will last until 20:00 on Thursday the 13th, so it is a relatively long event.

As part of it returns to the five-star Heatran raids, the legendary Fire and Steel type Pokémon from the fourth generation. It will not have any special attack, but it will be available in its variant shiny until January 15, when it will give way to Genesect.

Where we do have a debut is in the Mega Raids. Coming for the first time to Pokémon GO Mega-Aerodactyl, which will be there throughout the month and which is really interesting because he becomes the best Rock-type attacker. In addition, it is a very rare Pokémon, so being able to capture it thanks to these raids it’s a good way to get hold of it shiny.

During the last weeks we have had the game full of Pokémon with a Christmas theme, but with Mountains of Power those who in the main video games usually go out in caves pick up the baton. The Rock type stands out, but also others such as Fire, Fighting or Steel.

Zubat, Machop, Geodude, Nosepass, Barboach and Slugma will appear wild very often. All this with its available variocolor variant, highlighting the last one because it debuts with this event. In addition, with a bit of luck you can also meet Onix or Ferroseed.

We also have a small temporary investigation that allows us to meet some of these Pokémon and with Mawile and Beldum, two rather less common Pokémon. The first is also available in field investigations and the second in raids.

Last but not least, the distance required to get a heart with your partner is reduced by half. A priori it is not as interesting as when they do it to get candy, but with euphoric state you can give it six hearts with only three kilometers.