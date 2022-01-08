This is how she looked and this was the age of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

Who could not love Vivian Ward, the character of Julia Roberts in the 1990 movie, “Pretty Woman”? She is a young woman, simple and with a lot of will, who knows how to handle a man and who sports hair that attracts the attention of anyone.

Perhaps the most striking thing about this character is that she was a sex worker, which undoubtedly influenced her personality, giving her experiences that would make her wise, beyond her years.

Playing a sex worker was new for Julia Roberts, a relatively new actress at the time, and it was definitely a career risk. But, for her it was not something new to embody complex characters.

“Pretty Woman” it was released just a year after “Steel Magnolias”, a movie in which she played Shelby Eatenton Latcherie, a woman with severe diabetes who wants to be a mother so desperately that she would sacrifice her life to have a baby. The performance ultimately earned her the 1990 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie.

Leaving aside success in “Steel Magnolias”, Julia Roberts almost does not star “Pretty Woman”, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Meg Ryan. The film, originally titled “3,000,” was conceived by screenwriter JF Lawton as a drama about the dangerous lives of Hollywood sex workers in the late 1980s.

The movie would have ended with a much grimmer one had it not been for the original production company, Vestron Pictures, stepped in. Yes OK Julia Roberts had secured the role before Vestron disappeared, director Garry Marshall’s story alterations would better align the film with the acting experience the actress had at the time.

How old was Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman”?

Julia Roberts it didn’t linger in the background for long. His first acting credit was for his appearance in 1987 on the television series “Crime Story,” in which he played a small role as a survivor of sexual assault.

It was only one more year before she landed her first major role as Daisy in “Mystic Pizza.” “Steel Magnolias” would be released the following year and then came “Pretty Woman”. These back-to-back projects prompted Julia Roberts to the limelight, establishing her as a talented young star who could play both characters in romantic comedies and dramas.

Filming of “Pretty Woman” began on July 24, 1989 and continued for almost three months, ending on October 18, 1989. AND Julia Roberts He was born on October 28, 1967, so he was only 22 when the movie was made!

The actress was too young to be so successful, and her skill in “Pretty Woman” is even more impressive, given the fact that he effortlessly played his role in front of Richard Gere, who turned 41 while the movie was filmed, making him a man 18 years older than her. Despite the age difference, the two had such good on-screen chemistry that they re-teamed for the 1999 film. “Runaway girlfriend.”

The performance of Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” won the 1991 Golden Globe for the Best actress, a well deserved accolade. Have you seen her?