This 72 Plymouth Satellite equips the engine and battery of a Tesla Model S P100D – Trivia – Hybrids and Electric

America is not only the land of the free and the home of the brave, the country is known for its passion for muscle cars. In the 60s and 70s, a whole wave of models with large gasoline engines emerged that everyone fell in love with. Every day new restomods emerge that bring those legendary creatures to the more modern present. Few of them are as attractive as this one Plymouth Satellite with Tesla technology.

Uniting the modern with the old is not always synonymous with something beautiful or spectacular. In fact, it is often the opposite. However, a few times, rare, exceptional creatures emerge that never cease to amaze the world. The story of this spectacular ’72 Satellite comes from the hand of Kevin, its lucky owner and a fan of Mopar cars. Despite that love for big Hemi V8 engines, Kevin has come up with something radically different.

Using the frame and body of the Satellite, it has got rid of all the mechanics and part of the interior. The cabin screams the 70s, but features small modern, high-tech details. In order to manage the electrical system, modifications have been made to the keypads and some surfaces such as the instrumentation. Being completely digital, it has a GPS speedometer for maximum precision.

When the Plymouth Satellite rolled off the assembly line in 1972, it featured a 6,555-cubic-centimeter V8 block that produced a ridiculous 255 horsepower. Taking as the project name Electrollite, the large block came out of its container to make way for the most powerful and advanced electrical technology of the moment, signed by Tesla. And is that good Kevin has borrowed the entire mechanical set of a Tesla Model S. Almost nothing.

With a large capacity battery, 100 kWh, the mechanical structure of the Plymouth Electrollite is derived from a 762 horsepower Model S P100D. Many more than the originals with which it left the factory. To accommodate such characteristics to the architecture of the Satellite, the battery had to be modified, dividing it in two in order to optimize the distribution of weights. And that has not been the only modification added.

At the end of the day, the result is obvious. The electrified restomod project of this 72 Plymouth Satellite is not over yet, as its creator explains through his YouTube channel. According to him, there are still some adjustments to be applied, although he has already attended various appointments such as the SEMA in Las Vegas. Nor does it matter much if it is finished or not, because what really makes us fall in love is that conjunction between the modern and the old. You only have to look at it to realize it.