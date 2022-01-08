They request help in Culiacán, Sinaloa, for Juan Roberto Ruiz

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Tomorrow will be four months since Juan Roberto Ruiz Zuñiga, suffered a motorcycle accident which has him immobile in a bed in the Pediatric Hospital. The days go by and the pain of seeing his “little boy”, who was very restless and hardworking, unable to move, nor to tell him that his father is still growing, said Juan de Dios Ruiz Carrillo. Christmas and the New Year are coming, once happy dates, which will now be very bitter, Juan Roberto will still not be able to move and his health is delicate but hope that he will improve is not lost.

The best gift this young man could receive is health, but what would help him greatly is an endowment of the medicines he needs, because there are times when his father does not have to buy them. He cannot work because he has to take care of him 24 hours a day, he changes his diaper and he has to feed him through a catheter. It is seen that Juan Roberto continues to fight bravely to get ahead. Juan de Dios assures that he has been able to take his son forward thanks to the donations made to him from DIF Sinaloa, Marla a woman who supports low-income families and also many good-hearted citizens to all of them he sends his blessings and them will be eternally grateful. Now he is sad and distressed, because his beloved son has his arms turned upside down and shows symptoms of brain damage and cannot breathe on his own.

The list of medicines that he requires is very large, so he asks again all the people who can support him to donate medicine or the amount of money they can to buy it.

If you want to help this 16-year-old and his father, you can call 6671774783 or deposit the Bancoppel card 4169160449912832. The story of struggle and love of this father and his son is one that touches the deepest part of the heart