They catch Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together, fans go crazy

This 2022 seemed like it would start very difficult for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, after in November 2021 “they broke our hearts” when they announced that their courtship, one of the favorites in the showbiz universe, had ended. But, the new year gives us great hope.

And it is that Shawn and Camila seem to have decided to resume their relationship … that or they are simply very good “parents” of their “hairy son” because we just saw the trio walking together through Miami, Florida, yesterday that Mexico was celebrated Kings Day. Could it be that the magicians of the East responded to the wishes of several?

The (apparently) ex-couple was spotted with the cub on Thursday, we saw them all smiling, as they headed to a local park. His Golden Retriever, Tarzan, led the walk, while Shawn held the leash and Camila walked alongside the two.

Despite this closeness and that they look more than happy next to their dog, we cannot help but remember that it was on November 17 of last year when together, through their Insta Stories, they released a statement in which they confirmed the rumors that there would be a break.

“Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” could be read in the publication that caused a stir among the followers of the sexy couple, who could now be planning to resume that love.

In that statement they also wanted to clarify: “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends.” So it would seem that with this reunion yesterday to be together with the handsome Tarzan, they are doing just that.

The former couple’s furry baby stole the limelight from Shawn’s official Instagram account when, in November 2020, he introduced Tarzan to the world by posting a series of cute photos of the puppy. He and Cabello spent much of the pandemic together in Florida with the little dog.

A day of sun, sand and sea

Little did we imagine that after we ran into Mendes on Wednesday enjoying the sun, sand and sea of ​​Miami, next to some friends, today we would be reporting on his chance meeting with the woman that, we are sure, he still loves; You just have to read how badly he accepted that he was going through after his breakup.

What is also true is that Shawn has once again managed to cause all kinds of sighs with his figure that seems to be sculpted by hand, as we can see in the photograph of his beach day scape, with which he welcomed 2022 and perhaps with the prompt news that he left singleness once more, but time will tell.

