They are the 3 beautiful DAUGHTERS of Sylvester STALLONE. Would you like him as a father-in-law ?: PHOTOS

You are young, you are excited or maybe in love with a beautiful girl. You get ready for a date, you go to her house to pick her up and take her to dinner. Suddenly you knock on his door and, without further ado, without warning, the man who opens that door is Sylvester Stallone.

Beyond the first moment of amazement and admiration, the next moment you know that something will get complicated in your life because the father of the woman you love is Rocky Balboa.

This may be a fictional story, like the movies of ‘Sly’, and not at the same time, since the successful hollywood actor He has three beautiful daughters who he has no qualms about showing off as his most adorable loves. To this, he adds fidelity and dedication for his wife.

Stallone shows off his three daughters

Do you want to meet his daughters? prepare to endure a round with Sylvester. Perhaps he has never said it or perhaps yes, who once said this to a suitor of his daughter was Julio Cesar Chavez, challenging a prospective son-in-law to bear him a round. Today, we no longer know anything about that boy.

And possibly that happens with the suitors of the daughters of the famous Rocky Balboa. To find out if this will happen or not, let’s first meet his three daughters, the same ones Sylvester presented once again on his instagram account with this emotional message.

“I am a very, very lucky man to have such wonderful and loving daughters who brought me nothing but joy. Now I wish they would stop growing so much! Hahaha,” said the actor.

Three daughters who don’t stop growing

It seems like yesterday that Sylvester was taking his daughters to the golf course to watch him play. Time has flown by and they are already beautiful ladies who left childhood and adolescence behind.

Today, Sylvester is the father of 24-year-old Sophia Rose; Sistine Rose, 22, and Scarlet Rose, 19. It should be remembered that Sylvester visited Mexico, specifically Acapulco, in 2014, to participate in Acapulco Film Festival. On that occasion, he was accompanied by his wife and daughters on the red carpet and interviews with national media.

Sophia Stallone, communicator and fashion blogger

Born in Miami, Florida on August 27, 1996, Sophia studied communication and specialized in entrepreneurship and filmmaking at the University of Southern California. Currently he focuses his efforts on the world of fashion, participating in broadcasts such as Project runway or collaborate with magazines like Harper’s Bazaar.

In the same way, direct sophiastallone.com, a blog dedicated to fashion and lifestyle where she shows her writing skills and gives tips on beauty, fitness life, well-being and book recommendations.

Sistine Stallone, model and influencer

The young woman, born in Los Angeles on June 27, 1998, shares with her mother, Jennifer flavin, the taste for modeling. He has participated in fashion shows for brands such as Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. It is exclusive to IMG and has appeared on the covers of Teen Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Town & Country.

3 years ago she left New York and her modeling career to also study at the University of Southern California. Next to his older sister Sophia, he has a podcast show called Unwaxed in which they talk about fashion and trends.

Scarlet Stallone, the youngest is a fitness athlete

With just 19 years of age on May 25, Scarlet stallone, the youngest of the three sisters, was also born in LA. A little more reserved, Scarlet follows in her father’s footsteps and prefers to strive in the world of athletics and fitness life.

He studied at St. Paul the Apostle School in Los Angeles and there he showed his athletic-sporting qualities.

The young woman spends time with her sisters and her boyfriend.