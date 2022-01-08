These mid-range Samsungs already have Android 12 and One UI 4

Android 12 is no longer an exclusive operating system for the high-end. The mid-range is starting to to update and Samsung is one of the first to have multiple units ready. The Korean company is surprising for good with its Android 12 update policy. After updating almost all its terminals high-end most important is beginning to do the same with the mid-range. In this range is the gross sales of the company, so it is very good news for millions of users.

Android 12 ready for Samsung’s mid-range

Samsung has started with a fairly small number of models in its first wave. This does not detract from the effort that the company is making with Android 12, as it is one of the best efforts in the entire industry. Three mid-range Samsung mobiles already have Android 12 and One UI 4 ready.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The operating system and the customization layer are now finished and ready to reach the devices. It is a matter of a few days before Samsung begins to distribute the upgrade in different countries around the world.

The mid-range of 2020 will also have Android 12

The above 3 devices will be the first, but not the only ones. After his upgrade more terminals of the series will arrive Galaxy A. Everything points to the next Samsung phones to receive Android 12 and One UI 4 will be the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

They are terminals sold by millions of units around the world and that hold several sales records inside and outside the company. Of course, other terminals will be joining the update as the weeks go by.

You are going to receive Android 12 on your Samsung? When do you think you will?