These are the favorites to win the film and series awards given by the Hollywood foreign press

I don’t know to what extent we can talk about the seventy-ninth edition of the Golden Globes like the prizes of ignominy. Canceled by their television partners, with their organization in the eye of the hurricane and without the apparent backing of the bulk of the entertainment industry.

But, for better or for worse, the awards continue, even with a discreet and private gala and an announcement of winners through their networks. Winners that, as usual, we are going to try to discern. Or, at least see who are the favorites, those who have the most ballots to win.

In the series: ‘The Squid Game’ threatens ‘Succession’

We already know what the HFPA likes to be mamarrachitos, especially with the theme of the series, which until a few years ago seemed to give them prizes for giving. For some time now, we can consider that they are trying something else. Still with everything I would not be surprised if we have some rare moment in that balance between popular and excellence.

We have an example in the category of Best Dramatic Series, with ‘The Squid Game’ being the great rival for season 3 of ‘Succession’, which manages to go further and further in its portrait. However, we cannot rule out the final season of ‘Pose’.

With the Ryan Murphy series, the Globes have a great opportunity to do what the Emmys didn’t: give the award for best leading actress to Mj Rodríguez, becoming the first transsexual woman to receive this award. It is not that it is easy for him, because it is one of the most competitive categories of the edition.

There is also the option to go for diversity with the actor. Here I do believe that Jung-jae Lee, the protagonist of the Korean series, can take it against rivals Roy (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong).

Comedies complicate things





In comedies it is also somewhat complicated since there is a kind of triumvirate between ‘Hacks’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Only murders in the building’. In fact, I am about to think that each one will win an award. The one that fails to place the actor as the winner, wins in series.

Jean Smart is unrivaled, just not. Maybe issa rae the award can be taken in recognition of the farewell to ‘Insecure’. In the male branch, the thing would be between Steve Martin and Jason Sudeikis. I would bet on the first so that the second takes a better series, repeating his triumph at the Emmy.

As for miniseries, it is difficult for me to completely rule out ‘Dopesick: the story of an addiction’, since the fact that its theme is highly topical (the last name Sackler was removed from the Met in New York not long ago) earns it points.

Probably without winning the top award (sorry, it’s for ‘Mare of Easttown’) that tips the balance towards Michael Keaton for best lead actor. It will not be easy either since it is another very competitive category (Oscar Isaac is the great rival). Among women, the competition, still close, is basically reduced to two: Margaret qualley by ‘The assistant’ and Kate winslet by ‘Mare of Easttown’.

In the film categories ‘The power of the dog’ sets the pace of the race

If there are a couple of films that are dominating the race for the 2022 Oscars, or at least the conversation about those awards, those are absolute favorites for the balloons. I’m talking, in drama, of ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Belfast’ and, on the part of the comedies and musicals ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Don’t look up’. Both are above their respective competitors.

Maybe it’s the Jane Campion tape the one with all the ballots to win the jackpot. Not only that, but the woman probably takes the best direction over Villeneuve or Spielberg himself.

On the part of the drama actresses, Kristen Stewart has no competition so much for her good work as because she plays Diana of Wales in the excellent ‘Spencer’. A rare luxury occasion to combine quality with the sauce that balloons love so much.

Will Smith goes up in a balloon





I also don’t think miss the opportunity to reward Will Smith for his latest film, ‘The Williams Method’. Eye what Benedict Cumberbatch he is a great opponent and being Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’) out there (which really likes) things are complicated. But the African-American actor has garnered a lot of attention in that role.

On the part of comedies, the return to the Hollywood spotlight of Andrew Garfield has made it really well positioned among male performers thanks to ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’. But there are immovable figures like Leonardo Dicaprio or even the ‘Cyrano’ of Peter dinklage.

Strange box is the best lead actress, a category in which anything can happen. Being ‘Licorice pizza’ one of those that sound powerful for the Oscars, Alana Haim they have a good chance of winning the prize. Be careful, because Rachel Zegler also aims high thanks to her role in ‘West Side Story’. And we can’t forget that Jennifer Lawrence is hanging around.

And with this we are going to end our particular review of these strange Golden Globes. As always, things are quite uncertain and in writing this year we agree that anything can happen. What are your favorites?