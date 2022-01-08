These are the 20 safest airlines in 2022

The ‘ranking’ is composed on the basis of a wide variety of factors, chosen from 385 international companies.

A new ranking of international airlines around the level of safety they offer has put a New Zealand airline at the top of the list.

The list, made up of the AirlineRatings portal from the 385 companies that it monitors, considers a variety of factors, including number of accidents in the past five years, serious incidents in the past two years, audits by key industry associations and oversight bodies, safety initiatives, fleet age and protocols related to covid-19.

The ‘ranking’ leads Air New Zealand. Etihad Airways ranks second, Qatar Airways third, Singapore Airlines fourth, and TAP Air Portugal fifth.

“Air New Zealand is an airline noted for having a strong focus on safety and customers while COVID-19 has provided an new dimension over the last 18 months to the challenges facing the industry, “commented editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas of the winning company.

The airlines that complete the ‘top 10’ are: SAS, Qantas, Alaska Airlines, EVA Air, Virgin Australia / Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific Airways is ranked 11th, followed by Hawaiian Airlines (12), American Airlines (13), Lufthansa / Swiss Group (14), Finnair (15), Air France / KLM Group (16), British Airways (17), Delta Air Lines (18), United Airlines (19) and Emirates (20).

On the other hand, the company presented the ‘ranking’ of the 10 safest low-cost airlines in 2022, in alphabetical order: Allegiant, Easyjet, Frontier, Jetstar Group, Jetblue, Ryanair, Vietjet, Volaris, Westjet, and Wizz.

