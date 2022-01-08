“The Tender Bar”: The Indomitable Ben Affleck Returns

Advertising

I will dedicate my first film review of 2022 to the latest film directed by none other than George Clooney. I’m always interested in the work of veteran actors who go over to directing like Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood or Mel Gibson, and they rarely disappoint me. In the case of Clooney, he has already more than shown that he can direct and give birth to great films such as “Good Night, and Good Luck” (his best production to date as a filmmaker) or “The Ides of March.” Although it is true that lately extraordinary or brilliant scripts have not fallen for him, “The Tender Bar” (released yesterday Friday on Prime Video) is a pleasant, entertaining, and almost even familiar film, which is based on the memories of the American writer and journalist JR Moehringer and published in 2015.

The interesting thing about The Tender Bar is the role of Ben Affleck, who despite appearing in the story as a secondary character, transcends in importance, not only because for JR Moehringer his uncle was an essential family figure in his life, but because Affleck seizes the archetype and gives him adds your character and your personal stamp. There are many critics who boast of wasting Affleck but when we look back we will realize the legacy and the large number of great performances that he has left in Hollywood (or wherever), see without going any further the recent The last duel (Disney +) where he plays a mean and rogue French royal nobleman. And with the permission of Christian Bale, for my taste, we are before the best Batman or better Bruce Wayne incarnated on the screen to this day. A myst personal and compelling dark knight. If in The unstoppable Will Hunting, which already earned him an Oscar as a screenwriter, he stole the limelight from Matt Damon, here you directly grow and eat the screen with this here I am, as inevitable as it is predictable, since we understand that Uncle Charlie Moehringer was more than his uncle, he occupied the place of his father and acquired the figure of the Dickensian benefactor of Big hopes. Here the young Finn would be the potential writer, Junior Moehringer, who lives his childhood in his grandfather’s house after his father abandoned him and his mother.

Although the film is sometimes mellow, excessive in music, or in maudlin scenes, both Clooney and Affleck have known how to correspond with wise honor and to subtract syrup from the matter. The Pullitzer Prize winner does not have anything original because he is one of many children of unstructured families in the 70s in the United States, a selfish and alcoholic father and a mother in financial distress. What stands out from this story besides Affleck himself is his grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) who reserves endearing sequences with his grandson, to whom he also teaches things about life and gets him out of some school trouble. There will also be the Bar run by Affleck (The Dickens), a meeting point for the good working people of the neighborhood, friends and neighbors who will be worrying about the evolution and future of Moehringer.

In Big hopes The protagonist was interested in that promising future that lay ahead and that had to be given wings, according to Dickens’s narrative, but here the character of the benefactor, his Uncle Charlie, who speaks openly to him almost matters more in the story or touches more from the beginning, with total sincerity, and will support you to do what you do best, what you like the most, and from there you will follow the evolution of JR, his trip to Yale, his successes and even that love failure that the viewer will be left a little cold. The Tender Bar he shows up and he’s okay, just okay, and mostly thanks to Affleck.