the telescope begins the final unfolding phase

The POT began this Friday, January 7, the delicate and slow unfolding of the enormous main mirror of James Webb space telescope while moving through the space at full speed after its launch last Christmas to deeply explore the universe.

NASA engineers continue to unwrap all parts of the powerful instrument, which is expected to reach its final destination on January 23.

The total deployment of the main mirror, measuring 6.5 meters and made up of 18 beryllium hexagons bathed in a thin layer of gold, will be a process of patience, of about 10 days, in which each of the segments is tilted and adjusted. on seven different axes.

“That’s a slow process,” said Gregory L. Robinson, director of the Webb program at NASA Headquarters.

NASA said this Friday that engineers began “the final stage of Webb’s main structural deployments: the deployment of the two primary wings of the main mirror.”

“These side panels, which were folded back for launch, each contain three of the mirror’s 18 hexagonal segments.”

Nope, we’re not just winging it! But we did successfully deploy and latch the first of our two primary mirror wings. These side panels, folded back for launch, each hold 3 of Webb’s 18 mirror segments. Next up: our final wing! https://t.co/xnaWZXYiSx #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/mBQ0S7eB2w – NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 7, 2022

“The team begins today with the wing of the mirror on the port side (left) of the observatory” and tomorrow Saturday will do the second, detailed the federal agency.

This week he successfully opened the parasol, the size of a tennis court and which will avoid solar radiation and provide shade for the observatory instruments.

NASA also unpacked a secondary mirror this week, all while moving more than 1 million kilometers from the Earth.

All the parts that make up the telescope, which will reveal the elements of distant planets thanks to its visual acuity, were bent to accommodate them in the Ariane V rocket.

This cosmic observatory complex is approximately 70% of its final destination, which will be about 1.6 million kilometers from Earth at a gravitationally stable point called L2.

During the last few days the telescope has been unpacking, aligning and turning on little by little, and with great care not to ruin the mission before its final destination, where it will remain parked for the next decade.

The telescope, designed for more than three decades and considered the successor to Hubble, was sent into space on December 25 from the European spaceport in Kourou (French Guiana).

James Webb telescope, powerful tool

The telescope, at a cost of 10 billion dollars, will offer an unprecedented view of the universe and will allow to look back more than 13.5 billion years to see the first galaxies that were born after the Big Bang, the great explosion that originated to the universe.

Its parasol, which will protect the observatory from solar radiation and keep its instruments in a stable thermal environment, finished unfolding last Tuesday, January 4, after two days of a delicate maneuver, similar to separating the layers of an onion.

“We have just completed one of the most challenging steps on our journey to #UnfoldTheUniverse (Unfold the Universe),” NASA said on Twitter at the time.

He stressed that he opened the five complete tensioning layers of the sunshade and that thanks to this they eliminated approximately 75% of the 344 possible failures.

The James Webb will primarily observe infrared light from faint and very distant objects, but in order to detect those faint heat signals, the telescope must be kept extremely cold and avoid external sources of light and heat such as the Sunthe Earth and the Moonor the heat itself emitted by the observatory.

Last Wednesday, NASA also deployed the telescope’s secondary mirror, a 0.74-meter reflector.

“The world’s most sophisticated tripod has been deployed,” said Lee Feinberg, Webb’s project manager.

This mirror is placed on three struts, one hundred feet long, and will reflect the infrared signatures captured by the main mirror and direct them towards the instruments of the telescope.

If all goes well, this project by NASA and the European space agencies (THAT) and Canada (CSA), it will show the first images in about six months, probably next June.

