“The storm is not a joke”, Cardi B shows her house flooded after the passage of Hurricane Ida

Cardi B and Offset suffered from the ravages of Hurricane Ida.

The New York singer 28-year-old Cardi B shared with her followers details of the difficult times he lived at his home in Atlanta after the passage of Hurricane Ida.

Through a video, posted on Instagram Stories, the Offset couple showed the damage their home suffered from heavy rains registered in the area.

“The storm is not a joke”, was the text with which the interpreter of ‘Up’ accompanied her material, in which she exhibited some of the rooms of her residence under water, such as the corridors and one of the the bathrooms.

“Oh my God, this is starting to suck,” Cardi B said as she approached her bathroom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hY-q9e3VHXA

Hurricane Ida, which degraded to a tropical depression on Tuesday, August 31, caused significant damage in northern Georgia and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

What is Cardi B and Offset’s mansion like?

Cardi B and Offset spent about two years looking for a home that adapted to their needs and demands, being this the one that managed to conquer them since they crossed the access door.

The home, which was purchased by the couple in December 2019 and built in 2006, is located in the Buckhead area.

In addition to falling in love with its architecture, decoration and distribution, the price was another reason that prompted them to buy the house, since its original price was $ 9 million 875 thousand dollars and they paid four million less.

It has an area of ​​22,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, with seven full baths and four half baths.

The property, built in 2006, also has a kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, games room, wine cellar for 1,800 bottles, among other rooms.

Outside, on its 5.84-acre lot, it has extensive green areas and a pool with its respective spa area.

Keep reading:

This is the half-built mansion that Mohamed Hadid sells for $ 250 million

They sell off the mansion that Mary-Kate Olsen lost after her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy

Burak Özçivit, the heartthrob of ‘Eternal Love’, opens a house after losing the previous one in the fires in Turkey

Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo have a new house, without great luxuries, in their new life in Miami