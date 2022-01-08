The series tells the story of the cold-blooded murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a former lawyer for the cartel who collaborated with the US government.

Selena Gomez

Actress, singer-songwriter and executive producer Selena Gomez, joins Univisión to produce its first documentary series in Spanish ‘My Neighbor, the Cartel ‘, with his company July Moon Productions, in alliance with Blackfin. “I’m a fan of true crime series, and ‘My Neighbor the Poster ‘tells the story of the cold-blooded murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a former lawyer for the cartel who collaborated at a high level with the United States government.

The docuseries explores how the murder revealed the tentacles of the Mexican cartels in the US, as well as the clash between the sumptuous life of Southlake, Texas … and the dark world of the drug cartels, which shocked the city. Thanks to unprecedented access to the prosecutor in charge, extensive case files and interviews, the series reveals a drama that involves family squabbles and a tremendous thirst for revenge, in addition to the details that continue to appear … as the search for justice continues, “he commented the singer-actress -28 years old-, who has also done very well singing in Spanish with Rau Alejandro the song Dance with Me, which has more than 132 million fans attached to romantic reggaeton.