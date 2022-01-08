The rehash of Your face sounds like it sinks Di Caprio’s Titanic

Friday night with another special from Your face is familiar to me. We don’t even remember when the last “normal” show was. But he was right and the compilation of his “best moments” won thanks to harvesting 14.1% of Compartir with 1,862,000 fans of the musical imitators of Antenna 3.

Telecinco wrecked with the umpteenth emission of Titanic that was the second place of the night with a 10.8% audience share and 1,239,000 fans of the then (1997) very young Kate winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio.

The family cinema of The 1 with Sings! it was a poor 6% with 856,000 viewers. Practically the same result in Four with the report “The shoe fever” by In the spotlight, 5.9% with 838,000 followers.

In The sixth, The sixth column obtained 5.5% with “Columns of history” that interested 820,000 people. And then 5.6% with 829,000 viewers of “The crime of the urban guard”, a report by Research team that 829,000 viewers saw.

5.6% of the audience connected with the cinema of The 2. 828,000 people watched the film The 7th day from Carlos Saura. And that, as RTVE regrets today, due to human error the end of the film could not be seen. Those who have been left wanting the movie is available complete, free and on-line, in RTVE Play

In the afternoon he led Antenna 3 with all its offers. Love is forever achieved a stupendous 12.8% versus 11.2% for Save me lemon. Bitter land rose to 16.1% compared to Save me orange which dropped to 13.8%. Boom scored 11.7% before Pass word which rose to 22.4% with more than 2.7 million fans compared to 10.4% of It’s already eight in Telecinco. In The 1, Here the land was the most viewed of the strip with 10.6%

In the morning it swept away The wheel of luck with 22.3% and more than two million fans of the contest Jorge Fernandez in Antenna 3. In the morning start he prevailed Ana Rosa’s program with 16% to 15.9% of [email protected] in The sixth. Public mirror scored 12.2% in Antenna 3. After, Karlos Arguiñano taught 18% of the audience to make Falafel with yogurt sauce.

As for the informative spaces, Antena 3 News 2 it led thanks to 2,757,000 viewers, 19.5% of the audience. At that time, Pedro Piqueras scored 11.7% with 1,684,000 followers and in The 1, Newscast 2 it amounted to 10.9% with 1,549,000 people.