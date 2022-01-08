The Redmi Note 11S will hit the global market at the end of February

The Redmi Note 11 series will feature a wide variety of models. The latest rumors suggest that the Redmi Note 11S It will arrive at the end of next month.

According to the information provided by 91mobiles together with Mukul Sharma, Redmi would be preparing to launch to the global market the Redmi Note 11S at the end of next February.

Some media suggest that it will be the first of the series to arrive globally. However, there is still no official confirmation on this and Predictably, it will be at the end of this month when the first models of the Redmi series will be presented globally..

On previous occasions, Xiaomi has always presented in the global market the base model of the series together with its Pro variant. At the end of this month the Redmi Note 11 and 11 Pro should arrive so that the intermediate version 11S will be presented a month later. .

Features of the future Redmi Note 11S

This new Redmi terminal would arrive with a 6.43 inch screen, but we are not sure if it will be an AMOLED panel or an IPS LCD panel. In addition, it will be powered by a still unconfirmed MediaTek processor.

It will feature a triple rear camera setup. It will be composed of a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor as the main sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor for the wide angle and a 2MP macro OmniVision OV2A. While on the front we will have a 13MP selfie camera.

In the coming weeks we should begin to know the first details of the Redmi Note 11 or its Pro version.

