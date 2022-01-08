The rebirth of Nicolas Cage at 58

Nicolas Cage, who turned 58 on January 7, is enjoying a second youth and it seems that life is smiling on him again, both personally and at work. In his private life, he begins the year with the happy news that he is going to be a father for the third time. It will be the first child he has with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, 27, whom he married last February.

In the workplace, Cage, after winning an Oscar, becoming a box office hero and transforming himself into a walking meme, premiered the contemplative drama in July Pig , with good reviews. As he himself explained on the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, “After a couple of failures in my career, I knew that I had been marginalized and that certain producers and directors were not going to call me. I always knew that it would take a young filmmaker to recall some of the films he had made and think that he might be suitable for his script and rediscover me, ”referring to newcomer Michael Sarnoski.

Big projects

Cage returns to work for the majors: in April he premieres ‘The unbearable weight of massive talent’, in which he plays himself, and will be Dracula in ‘Renfield’

So he’s gone back to work for the majors and in April it will premiere The unbearable weight of massive talentor, action comedy in which he plays himself. It will also be Dracula in Renfield , directed by Chris McKay. And, meanwhile, he gives his opinion on the tragic accident during the filming of Rust , in which Alec Baldwin killed his cinematographer and wounded the film’s director. Cage considers that being a movie star carries a great responsibility and for that reason he defends that they should be trained in the handling of weapons, insinuating that Baldwin was not.

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal (´Mandalorian ‘) during the filming of’ The unbearable weight of massive talent ‘ Grgo Jelavic / PIXSELL

Cage seems recovered from his financial meltdown after having squandered his fortune on castles, albino cobras, giant octopuses and a dinosaur skull that he had to return to Mongolia. And he is also exulting in his recent wife, who is younger than his first-born and who will soon give him new offspring.





The actor and Japanese Riko Shibata were married in an intimate ceremony on February 16, at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. Both Catholic and Shinto vows were exchanged at the ceremony. The couple had met a year earlier in Shiga (Japan), while Cage was filming Prisoners of Ghostland . In August 2020, the actor announced that he had asked Riko to marry him by video call, because she was in Kyoto and he was in the United States, due to the pandemic. The atypical engagement did not lack the engagement ring, with black diamonds (his favorite color) that he sent to the bride by courier.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata in New York in 2020 GTRES

Amorous

The actor is known to be very impulsive in his love affairs. He asked Patricia Arquette, his first wife, just eight hours after meeting her

While for Riko Shibata her wedding with Cage was the first, for the actor it was already the fifth. Nicolas Cage, who is actually called Nicholas Coppola but who changed his name to avoid being accused of nepotism – his famous uncle is director Francis Ford Coppola – is known to be very impulsive in his love affairs. He asked Patricia Arquette, his first wife, just eight hours after meeting her. The pair of interpreters were together six years (between 1995 and 2001). Before this first wedding, Cage had already had his first child, Weston Coppola (31), the result of his brief engagement with actress Christina Fulton.

After Arquette, Cage rebuilt his life with Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’s daughter, with whom he spent a very short time since they married in August 2002 and in November of that year they requested a divorce (which did not become effective until 2004). .

Cupid hurt Cage again no less than one Valentine’s Day at a Korean restaurant. The actor had a crush on waitress Alice Kim, with whom he soon became engaged. They were married in the summer of 2004 and the following year the actor’s second son, Kal-El (Superman’s birth name), entered the world. This marriage ended in 2016, but it has been the actor’s longest lasting.

Nicolas Cage and his third wife and mother of his second child, Alice Kim Archive

In 2019, the winner of an Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas He was starring in one of the most fleeting and bizarre marriages in Hollywood when he married makeup artist Erika Koike and officially filed for divorce four days later. From the first moment it was seen that this marriage would not come to fruition.

Actor Nicolas Cage and his fourth and short-lived wife, Erika Koike at the Vienna Opera Ball API (c) Katja Haas

Just after the wedding, a video went viral in which the interpreter and the makeup artist had a loud conversation in court. In it, the actor accused his wife of having an ex-boyfriend who was a drug dealer and predicted that “she is going to take all my money.” Still they got married … it lasted four days.