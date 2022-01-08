The ‘Prince of Bel-Air’ signs for Palmeiras

The Palmeiras, champion of the last two editions of the Copa Libertadores, announced this Friday the signing of the versatile Jailson Siqueira, who plays as a defender or midfielder and at the end of 2021 left the ranks of the Chinese Dalian Pro.

With a video inspired by the series ‘The Prince of Rap’, starring American actor Will Smith, who bears a resemblance to Jailson, Palmeiras welcomed the new reinforcement.

The 26-year-old player underwent medical examinations this Friday and signed a contract until the end of the year with the team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira.

Sao Paulo, Portuguese Porto and Turkish Galatasaray also wanted the incorporation of Jailson, champion of the 2017 Copa Libertadores with Gremio, and who later went on to play for Turkish Fenerbahce.

The player spent the 2021 season practically inactive due to not being able to return to China from his vacation. This is due to the sanitary restrictions imposed on travelers from Brazil during the peaks of the pandemic.

“During the time when I was not playing I tried to stay in shape and I am physically well. It is very good to arrive at a giant club, with a wonderful structure and with great players. I am eager to help, get to know my teammates better and be available. from Professor Abel, “Jailson stated in the video.

